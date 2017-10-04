‘The Amazing Race 30’ Spoilers: French Fry Wackiness In ‘TAR30’ Challenge For ‘BB19’ Jessica And Cody [Photos]

Big Brother 19 couple Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson just began their Amazing Race 30 trek on Sunday, but they are already halfway across the world and deep in crazy challenges given to them by the CBS reality competition show. Fans have been releasing news, photos, and spoilers about the couple’s adventures and on Wednesday several tweeted images of the pair taking part in a wacky task that involved French fries.

Jessica and Cody reportedly have already taken part in challenges in Reykjavik, Iceland where they drank a nasty shot of something oily, and later were spotted in Amsterdam. The most recent information puts the Big Brother 19 pair in Antwerp, Belgium region.

Initially, when Jessica and Cody arrived in Iceland, onlookers reported that they appeared to be in first place among the Amazing Race 30 teams, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. At press time, there was no word as to where they currently rank in TAR30 among their fellow competitors.

Social media accounts that are intently following Jessica and Cody while they take part in The Amazing Race 30, posted intriguing images of the Big Brother 19 pair, one of which definitely shows Cody dressed up as a French fry.

Twitter images show the back of a large pack of French fries in front of a storefront that displays the name “Fritkot Max,” which is an eatery in Antwerp. The tweet is captioned with, “…omg they had to run around dressed as fries!”

Other photos feature the famous red and yellow Amazing Race clue box, and an old, ornate building that has a number of flags flying outside of it.

Yet another picture shows TAR30 participants in their French fry costumes taking part in a challenge that clearly has something to do with potatoes.

From the photo, it looks like those competitors in the French fry costumes must take the potatoes seen in piles in what appears to be large wooden crates, and break them down somehow. The clear plastic bags in front of them look like they are full of shredded potatoes, but this is pure speculation.

As reported by the Inquisitr, an earlier tweet indicated that Jessica and Cody were on the third leg of the race, which could be the challenge depicted in these photos.

Jessica and Cody have made it to leg 3 #Jody #AmazingRace — TeamJody #BB19 (@TeamJessica15) October 4, 2017

