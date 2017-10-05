‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shares Photos Of Her Labor, Talks About Baby Ember In New Blog Post

She may have taken her sweet time to recover from giving birth, but Audrey Roloff is finally ready to open up about her birthing experience. The Little People, Big World star just wrote an emotional blog post detailing her experiences being a first-time mom.

Audrey and husband Jeremy welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Ember Jean Roloff, on September 1o. After her arrival, LPBW fans were kept waiting for more photos of the newest grandchild of the Roloff family. However, Jeremy and Audrey chose to stay off social media for a while. Audrey also revealed that she’s been suffering from mastitis and postpartum pains.

Now, the 26-year-old mom is sharing never-before-seen photos of baby Ember’s arrival through her blog. In her post, she included pictures while she was on the hospital bed, right after her natural labor. Audrey’s face, as she saw her baby for the first time, says it all.

“Wow. Natural labor was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But holding our baby for the first time was undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of my life,” Audrey wrote.

“The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy.”

Audrey also shared that giving birth has been such a powerful experience that made her appreciate life and love her husband even more. Truly, Jeremy has been an amazing support to Audrey during her pregnancy and delivery. In the photos, he looks like a besotted dad and a loving husband. According to Audrey, she’s “fallen in love” with her husband all over again.

“This whole parenthood thing has made me fall so much more in love with Jeremy, it’s wild.”

Meanwhile, baby Ember is now a little over 3-weeks-old. Audrey shared that her daughter loves cuddles and listening to Jeremy’s singing. She thinks that Ember looks like Jeremy, though she hopes that her daughter will inherit her strawberry, curly hair.

Little People, Big World also recently shared a video of Jeremy and Audrey introducing baby Ember to their fans. In the video, the couple described their newborn daughter as “active” and “rambunctious.” At only 3-weeks-old, Ember is said to love moving her arms and legs already–much like she did when she was still in Audrey’s womb.

Jeremy and Audrey admitted that parenthood is exhausting and that they’re literally drained from sleeplessness and fatigue. But the proud parents gushed over how sweet their daughter is and how blessed they are to be holding her.

Little People, Big World fans will surely see more of baby Ember in the following days. The family-oriented reality show is expected to air a new season on TLC very soon. The new season will likely follow the latter stage of Audrey’s pregnancy up to her delivery.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]