Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream: Pitchers Duel On Tap For ALDS Game 1, How To Watch Online

The Boston Red Sox, coming off their second consecutive American League East Division pennant, face the Houston Astros on Thursday in the opening game of the first AL Division Series — a matchup that will live stream from Houston and feature what at least on paper looks like a pitching duel that could go down as one of the most exciting in postseason history.

The Red Sox, who won 93 games — eight fewer than the West-winning Astros who topped 100 wins for the second time in their 56-year history — will send ace lefty Chris Sale and his Major League-leading 308 strikeouts to the hill Thursday afternoon. Sale’s 2.90 ERA was good enough for second in the American League behind the Cleveland Indians’ Corey Kluber (2.25).

Sale also led the Majors in Fielding Independent Pitching, a stat that measures ERA assuming that each pitcher has exactly the same results except for home runs allowed, strikeouts, walks and hit batsmen — results that pitchers can control, unlike results that involve team defense. Sale registered a 2.45 FIP, slightly better than Kluber’s 2.50.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros ALDS Game One, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central Daylight Time at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, October 5. In the Eastern time zone that start will be 4 p.m., while out west the game gets underway at 1 p.m. Pacific Time.

Watch a preview of the Red Sox vs. Astros ALDS series in the video below.

The Astros counter the 28-year-old Red Sox ace with their most recent acquisition, 34-year-old 13-year veteran Justin Verlander, a former Cy Young winner who until August 31 of this season — the last moments before the waiver trading deadline — played his entire career with the Detroit Tigers.

But after a sluggish first five months of the 2017 season with Detroit, Verlander seemed revitalized by the trade to Houston, appearing in and starting five games, recording wins in all five and allowing a mere four earned runs in that span, striking out 43 in his 34 Astros innings pitched, while walking just five.

The Red Sox won back-to-back division titles for the first time since divisional play started in 1969, but Boston has also won three World Series titles in the 21st century, in 2004, 2007 and 2013. The Astros have never won a World Series, appearing in only one, in 2005 when they were swept in four games by the Chicago White Sox.

Can the Boston Red Sox get off to a winning start in the ALDS this time around after suffering a sweep against Cleveland in the 2016 postseason? Or will the Houston Astros begin their quest to reach only their fifth League Championship series since division play started in 1969 with a home victory?

