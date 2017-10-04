Blake Shelton Brands ‘Entitled’ Jennifer Hudson A Diva Amid Nasty ‘The Voice’ Feud: Will He Quit?

Blake Shelton can’t wait for the current series of The Voice to end as his alleged feud with Jennifer Hudson continues to intensify.

According to Radar Online, things have been exploding on the set of the talent show, with one source saying that getting Blake Shelton to be near Jennifer has become quite the task because the country star thinks Hudson is a complete diva.

From what’s been gathered, the 41-year-old has noticed how J-Hud walks around the set as if she was the biggest star that has ever graced the NBC studio, not to mention that she can be quite aggressive when talking to people, it’s alleged.

While there are four coaches on the show, it never goes unnoticed how Jennifer reportedly tries to steal the shine from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, and, of course, Blake Shelton.

And at this given point, Blake has had enough.

During a recent encounter, Radar Online claims that the singer went up to Hudson and made it known that he can’t stand her, yelling when he said that she “is an entitled b***h,” the insider quotes.

Shelton completely lost his cool in the heat of the moment because of how frustrated he has been coming to work and dealing with diva behavior amongst other shenanigans.

Blake has branded Jennifer as the most difficult person he has ever had to work with throughout his career as a musician. He can’t believe how stubborn and obnoxious she is on set, and it’s even worse once the cameras start rolling and Hudson has to make it all about her, the source shares.

What’s even more worrying is that the Dreamgirls Oscar winner has been racking up an impressive amount of talent on her team, and being the competitive man that he is, it has only made Blake Shelton angrier.

He can’t fathom how a coach who is said to be incredibly disrespectful with her diva antics now stands the highest chance of winning this series. If that was to be the case, Blake Shelton would absolutely lose his mind, the insider concludes.

The two are trying not to cross paths behind the scenes and hope to get through the remaining episodes in peace.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]