Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant? She’s Reportedly Hoping For A Baby Girl Amid IVF

For Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, pregnancy rumors have become a part of life, but are the latest rumors finally true?

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani is in the midst of the sometimes painful process of in-vitro fertilization as her country singer boyfriend, who she began dating who years ago after splitting from former husband Gavin Rossdale, focuses on his role on the 13th season of The Voice.

On October 4, a source told Life & Style magazine that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were “more committed than ever” to having a child together and noted that Stefani was having embryos implanted inside of her, via IVF, in hopes of welcoming a baby girl with Shelton.

“Gwen successfully underwent the egg retrieval process,” an insider revealed to the magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life. “She will go back to have the embryos implanted soon.”

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t yet confirmed any plans for a family, the report claimed they were recently dealt with major heartbreak after Stefani allegedly believed she was pregnant before later learning she was not. As the report explained, Stefani and Shelton were upset about the news but used the experience as motivation to reportedly move forward with their plans for a baby girl.

According to the Life & Style magazine source, Gwen Stefani has always wanted to have a girl and is reportedly excited to be starting the process of having a family with Shelton and giving the country singer his first child — or his first and second child. As the report explained, fertility treatments have been known to result in multiple babies.

Before she began dating Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani was married for 13 years to Gavin Rossdale and the former couple shares three children, including 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo. As for Shelton, he’s been married twice and his most recent marriage ended in July 2015, just weeks before Stefani announced her divorce from Rossdale.

