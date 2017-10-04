Cleveland Cavaliers’ Lebron James may have healthy relationship with members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he loves their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

James took to Snapchat to record a TV crew that visited the Cavaliers’ training facility. Although the star forward made no mention of the show’s name, it was presumed to be for Keeping Up With The Kardashians due to Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with James’ teammate, Tristan Thompson.

“The sh*t show is here today” Lebron James posted on his Snapchat story. “Look at the sh*t show gang,” he added, panning his cellphone around members of the film crew, BET reported.

It’s likely the KUWTK crew was there to get footage of Thompson for the show, especially after it was reported that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

The video, however, was all made in good fun. James and Kardashian are good friends, and they were spotted sharing a hug after they hung out with Thompson and other members of the team, Hollywood Life wrote.

Although things appear to be well with the team, fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t too keen on having Kardashian on board. After the reality show star’s pregnancy announcement, fans expressed their concern about the “Kardashian curse” on Twitter.

Tristan Thompson needs to get traded ASAP!!! Kardashian curse has just gone up a level, he got Khloe pregnant ???????????? GM Lebron do your job — N • E • M • O (@TafadzwaMunemo) September 27, 2017

Na if this Khloe pregnancy is true we need to cut Tristan now don’t need that energy around the Cavs nope — Papi Champaña (@700Savage_) September 27, 2017

Double T got a Kardashian Pregnant. LeBron, time to trade him. — James T. Jones (@cpt_swagdaddy) September 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, recently opened up about their current relationship. In an episode of Complex’s Everyday Struggle, Odom said they’re “still cool” and that he wishes her well, People reported. Although he didn’t particularly mention the pregnancy, the retired NBA player said he “still got love for her.”

Sweet Sunday ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Kardashian is reportedly three months pregnant. She’s reportedly due to give birth around February next year. Although the baby’s gender hasn’t been revealed yet, a source previously said that she wants a baby girl. Since Thompson is a “total momma’s boy” who grew up with all boys in the family, she feels that having a baby girl would “give him an amazing, new experience.”

#PressPlay: Looks like #LeBronJames wasn't here for all the extra cameras ????????Word on the street is the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" crew made their way into the Cavs' workout session ???????? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

As for the kid’s name, it’s possible Kardashian will choose a name that starts with a “K” to keep the family tradition. But an insider also said that she’s considering naming a baby girl Andrea after Thompson’s mother.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 14 airs every Sunday on E!

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]