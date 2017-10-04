Kourtney Kardashian Fears Scott Disick Planning Sofia Richie Pregnancy Amid ‘KUWTK’ Baby News

Kourtney Kardashian fears her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, could end up getting Sofia Richie pregnant.

The couple has been dating for the past couple of weeks but only recently decided to be much more affectionate out in public.

According to reports, Kourtney Kardashian had no idea that Sofia and Scott were a thing until photos of the duo kissing had surfaced on the internet.

With the joyful occasion being that Kylie Jenner, Kim, and Khloe are all expecting babies at the top of next year, Kourtney has shared her concerns regarding her ex-boyfriend’s relationship with Richie.

Hollywood Life notes how the mother-of-three fears that the self-proclaimed sex addict will make an announcement of his own, sharing to the family that he’s gotten the 19-year-old pregnant.

It wouldn’t be that Kourtney Kardashian would be devastated by the news, she just doesn’t think Sofia should be having a baby with Scott, let alone even think that far ahead.

The TV personality thinks she’s being very reasonable for even accepting the relationship in the first place. Though she may not like the thought of her former lover hooking up with someone as young as 19, so long as it remains a hookup, Kourtney is fine with it.

In life, you realize there is a role for everyone you meet. Some will test you, some will use you, some will love you, and some will teach you. But the ones who are truly important are the ones who bring out the best in you. They are the rare and amazing people who remind you why it's worth it. -Unknown A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

In her eyes, the 38-year-old sees it as a sign of immaturity, and as her three children continue to grow up, it’s not the kind of environment she would want them to be around, but so long as Scott is playing safe, she can tolerate it, a source explains.

Of course, if Sofia does end up getting pregnant, it would cause absolute havoc between Kourtney Kardashian and her former partner, and that’s the sort of drama that the reality star has no patience for.

looking for a hot tour guide to show me around A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Kourtney has been dating model Younes Bendjima for the past couple of months, so her own life is also getting back on track.

She wants no distraction from Scott, so if he feels the need to date a 19-year-old girl, so long as he doesn’t get her pregnant and keeps it as a fling, Kourtney has chosen to tolerate the romance.

Do you think Kourtney should take greater action in this case?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]