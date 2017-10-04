‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Attacks Victor On GC Buzz, Mustache Reveals Christian Paternity Truth

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is furious that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) drained his bank accounts and left him broke. Nick has had enough and wants payback. Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) warned Nick that this could get messy, but Nick has no idea the hornet’s nest he’s about to kick. Nick wants revenge and decides to go on GC Buzz and unload. Nick’s plan to spill the tea on his dad’s evil doings sounds great, but Nick doesn’t know about the ace Victor has up his sleeve. It’s time for an explosive showdown.

Nick has no idea the hurt coming for him

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central promise that next week, Nick turns the tables on Victor. Nick talks Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) into interviewing him on air about his dad. Hilary’s walking a fine line here because she aired the fight after Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) concert of Victor and Nick brawling, but this is different. This is Hilary letting Nick trash the most powerful man in Genoa City on her show. Hilary loves big ratings, though, and brand-new spoilers say she’ll let Nick go on air to rage about the Mustache.

Today on #YR, Nick goes broke while Jack & Nikki prepare for battle. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sMnX3AR56a pic.twitter.com/kyXczwalzF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 4, 2017

But how much will Nick spill about his dad? Nick knows that Victor stole millions from his bank account and suspects Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) helped him out, but Nick has no proof of that. But there are more damaging things that Nick can say. Nick can call out Victor for bribing Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) out of the nut house resulting in Adam Newman’s (Justin Hartley) death. Nick might feel safe making these accusations public since Chloe is also dead.

Victor comes at Nick guns blazing

Nick will feel good about taking his grievances with his father public and spilling the dirt on the Mustache on GC Buzz, but Nick’s triumph will be short-lived. Nick doesn’t know that Victor holds the key to wrecking his life. Victor took Nick’s money, and now he can take his young son – and ruin his relationship with Chelsea. Of course, Chelsea knows that Victor is keeping the awful secret of Christian’s paternity and she’s scared that Nick has pushed Victor too far. Chelsea is right to be worried.

Get ready for war! It's Newman vs. Newman and Abbott vs. Abbott, this week on The Young and the Restless. #YR pic.twitter.com/FZbJNCLHZ4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 1, 2017

Spoilers teased that Victor would use The Hilary Hour to reveal Christian’s paternity. Now it seems the time has finally come. Just as Nick chose to air the dirt on his dad’s underhanded schemes, Victor will return the favor. Victor approaches Hilary, who will be scared that Victor wants revenge on her for letting Nick on her show. Victor says he’ll let Hilary off the hook so long as she gives him a fair share of airtime. Victor acts like he’ll give a rebuttal to Nick’s accusations, but that’s not what he has planned.

Christian paternity reveal at last

The truth about Christian’s paternity is long overdue. Some Y&R fans still believe that Nick is really Christian’s dad, but the facts don’t agree with this theory. Remember, Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan) ran a secret paternity test and discovered that Adam was Christian’s father. No one knew about the test Sage ran, so then no one could have tampered with it. Plus, Sage had no reason to lie to Adam about him being her baby daddy. She knew the fact would devastate Nick, but felt the truth was important.

Today on #YR, Victor receives a special delivery and Ashley issues Graham a warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/UrhsfUXFIn pic.twitter.com/hIor5AuwSp — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 26, 2017

So, when Victor is ready to put all his cards on the table, revealing Christian’s paternity is the killing shot for his ultimate revenge on Nick for his betrayal. Not only will Victor reveal that Christian is Adam’s son, but Victor will also spill the beans that Chelsea has known all along. With that one statement, Victor can crush Nick with the truth he’s not Christian’s father and also trash Nick’s relationship with Chelsea by revealing her deception. But Victor doesn’t have to stop there. He’s got more revenge to exact.

Victor might not stop there

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Victor is furious and wants to tear Nick down. Nothing will stop him. With the reveal that Christian is not Nick’s son, Victor’s next move could be to strip away Nick’s custody of his nephew. Since Sage’s parents aren’t around and Adam’s mother is dead, Victor is the closest living relative to Christian, and he stands a good chance of winning custody. Nick could fight him since he’s Christian’s uncle, but that might not be enough to win in family court.

Victor loved Adam the most of all his children, despite the terrible things he did to him. Victor also feels enormous guilt over Adam’s death, and by taking Christian to raise as his own, it’s like Victor can have another chance. Victor lost Adam to the cabin explosion and lost Nick over petty fights, so he needs a son. Christian will fill the void in Victor’s life since he’s lost most of his family, but would Victor really do that to Nick? Would he take his son away? Probably. Check back for more Young and the Restless spoilers.

