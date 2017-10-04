Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged To Tristan Thompson And Sporting A Baby Bump?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be expecting a baby together, at least according to recent reports, but a new report claims the Cleveland Cavaliers player is in no rush to put on engagement ring on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s finger.

While 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian has reportedly made it clear that she wants to get married to Tristan Thompson, a source recently told OK! Magazine that the longtime reality star’s relationship with the 26-year-old athlete is allegedly going to stall “for a bit” as they tend to her rumored pregnancy.

“She thought Tristan would propose as soon as they found out she was pregnant, but so far, nothing is going according to plan for her,” an insider explained to the magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on October 4.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in the summer of the last year after he split from his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Jordy Craig. Then, months into their relationship, Thompson welcomed his first child with the model. Meanwhile, Kardashian was newly divorced from Lamar Odom when she and Thompson began dating, but she had no children of her own.

According to the OK! Magazine source, Khloe Kardashian is hoping for a do-over in the marriage department and wants to jumpstart her plans for a happy family as quickly as she can. As for Tristan Thompson, he is reportedly content with welcoming a child with Kardashian and waiting on an engagement.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been staying mum on reports of the reality star’s pregnancy, but in recent photos of Kardashian with her boyfriend in Cleveland, she was dressed in an unconventional outfit. While she typically shows off her stunning curves in form-fitting clothing, Kardashian was wearing a baggy sweatshirt in the new images and made a point to carry her Hermes bag in front of her potential baby bump.

Khloe Kardashian’s younger sister, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, is also reportedly expecting her third child.

