American Idol judge Lionel Richie says he has been in denial about the prospect that daughter Sofia Richie, 19, is dating Keeping Up With the Kardashians Scott Disick, 34. On social media, people have been pondering for weeks about what Sofia Richie’s father, Lionel Richie, and sister, Nicole Richie think about teen Sofia dating Scott Disick, the playboy father of three.

Finally, someone asked American Idol judge Lionel Richie how he feels about his daughter Sofia Richie dating Scott Disick.

“I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

Lionel Richie believes that any dad in his position would be unhappy with the pairing of their 19-year-old daughter with an older man who seems to party for a living.

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on.”

But American Idol judge Lionel Richie has to accept that Sofia Richie is of legal age, and so he has little control. Just recently, Sofia and Scott Disick made their relationship Instagram official with congratulations written on a dessert plate. But this doesn’t mean that American Idol judge Lionel Richie has given up parenting Sofia Richie as he continues to track her location via her cellphone.

But what does the mother of Scott Disick’s kids, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, think? Sources close to her say that with Scott’s partying and wild lifestyle, nothing surprises her anymore.

“Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore. Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she’ll always want the best for him and will always make sure he’s happy.”

American Idol judge Lionel Richie seems to suggest that he would like to wake up and find out that daughter Sofia dating Scott Disick was just a bad dream. For months, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick insisted that they were just “homies,” as he was seen getting cozy with other young women including Bella Thorne, but the couple stopped denying it last month.

It’s likely that nobody would blame Lionel Richie for being scared to death as Scott Disick has demonstrated some seriously bad behavior on Keeping Up With The Kardashians just this spring. On a family vacation, Disick brought a strange woman up to his hotel room.

“I’m a sex addict. I’m a f**ked up, horrible sex addict.”

But it’s possible that American Idol judge Lionel Richie won’t have to worry for long, as Scott Disick seems to flit from one young woman to another at a rapid pace. The Daily Beast reported that Scott Disick’s “pathetic” philandering in Cannes is embarrassing the Kardashians and that Disick often takes up with these women to make Kourtney Kardashian jealous.

When Kourtney Kardashian went to the Cannes Film Festival with her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick, who has nothing to do with the film industry, showed up there too. Scott Disick was linked to five women during his stay and was seen cuddling poolside with actress Bella Thorne, 19.

“Bella laid on top of Scott and ran her hands through his hair.”

A source that knows both Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian says that Scott’s flirtation with young women is all about getting under Kardashian’s skin.

“Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off. It’s a very ‘Let’s see how it makes you feel’ kind of thing…It’s immature, but that’s Scott.”

Time will tell if Lionel Richie can breathe a sigh of relief about the relationship between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick.

Do you blame American Idol judge Lionel Richie for being worried about daughter Sofia’s relationship with KUWTK Scott Disick?

