Hugh Hefner’s Wife Crystal Harris Was A Pillar Of Strength Ahead Of His Death

Hugh Hefner’s wife, Crystal Harris, hasn’t had the best reputation in recent years, mainly due to the fact that she is 60 years younger than the Playboy founder, but according to a new report, she surprised everyone in the months leading up to Hefner’s death.

On October 4, one week after the iconic publisher passed away at his home, the Playboy mansion, surrounded by his close friends and members of his family, TMZ revealed to readers that Crystal Harris acted as a pillar of strength for Hugh Hefner as his health began to spiral downward.

As the outlet revealed, friends and family of Hugh Hefner were initially skeptical of Crystal Harris’ motives for marrying him but when it came down to it, the Playmate and musician proved herself as a loyal and dedicated wife as she stood by him as he got older and became more frail.

When Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris began dating, Harris was just 22-years-old and starring on E! Network’s Girls Next Door. As fans will recall, Crystal Harris moved into the mansion with Karissa and Kristina Shannon after Hugh Hefner’s relationships with Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson, the original cast of Girls Next Door, came to an end.

At the time of their December, 2012, wedding, Crystal Harris was 26-years-old.

According to TMZ, Crystal Harris stood by her man throughout his dwindling health and when it came to his frequent doctor’s appointments, she was always present. In addition, the model continued to set up game nights and movie nights at the Playboy mansion in an effort to keep her husband’s spirits high. Then, after Hefner was put on bedrest, she was constantly at his side.

Hugh Hefner’s family was reportedly concerned initially that Crystal Harris would lose interest in her relationship with Hefner as he got older and wouldn’t be there when he needed her the most. However, Harris reportedly flipped the script and became more attentive than ever.

“The family’s immensely grateful for her vigilance,” TMZ was told.

Following the news of Hugh Hefner’s passing, it was revealed that he had reportedly gifted Crystal Harris with $5 million and a home in Los Angeles.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]