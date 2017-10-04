Google Pixel 2 And Pixel 2 XL: Meet Android’s Powerhouse iPhone X Killer

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are here and they arrive with a sublime but bolder statement – the iPhone X killers. The moment Google introduced its newest Android flagship on Oct. 4, observers were quick to comment that Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone has easily met its match, and its hype will rather be short-lived.

Apparently, an unforeseen clash in realm of tech and gadgets is quickly dividing the enthusiasts into two factions. The first one is composed of those who believe iPhone X remains unbothered by its newest competition. Meanwhile, the other side accommodates those tech buffs who shifted immediately after the Google Pixel 2 series was announced.

To understand why some experts and observers easily sided with Google’s latest Android offering, look at these five amazing features of Google Pixel 2 that sets it far apart from its iPhone counterpart. Here are the areas where it ruled and rose above the competition.

Display and Resolution

According to the Verge, Pixel 2 comes in at a 5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution while the Pixel 2 XL comes with 6-inch display with 2880 x 1440 resolution.

RAM

Apple’s upcoming iPhone X boasts a 3GB RAM powered by its prized A11 Bionic processor. On the other hand, both of Pixel sequel will home a 4GB of RAM bolstered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz and 1.9GHz, octa-core).

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL vs the Galaxy Note 8, iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, and the best of the rest: Preliminary – https://t.co/eUJGVzzTXc pic.twitter.com/N8hYMKCSCE — PhoneArena (@phonearena) October 3, 2017

Camera

It’s too early to claim, but Pixel 2’s camera game might leave iPhone X in the dust. Pixel 2’s rear camera has a sheer 12.2 megapixel advantage, while the front facing camera offers a clear 8 megapixel advantage.

Battery

This aspect is a no brainer. Everyone knows how powerful and energy efficient Google phones are harnessing the impression left by Nexus bandwagon and the first Pixel phones. Pixel 2 XL is at its best with 3520 mAh battery life while the smaller flagship will carry a 2700 mAh battery.

Price

Interestingly, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL will be retailed for $649 and $849, respectively. Meanwhile, iPhone X will hit the market at $999 mark. That’s $150 more expensive than the 6-inch Pixel and $350 higher than the smaller Google flagship.

[Featured Image by Jeff Chiu/AP Images]