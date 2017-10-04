Jason Aldean’s Wife Feared For Unborn Child During Las Vegas Shooting: ‘I Never Even Got To Hold My Baby’

Brittany Kerr Aldean, the 29-year-old pregnant wife of country singer Jason Aldean, has finally spoken out following the horrific events that took place at her husband’s concert in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Brittany’s husband was in the middle of a performance on Sunday, when a gunman hailed automatic gunfire from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino on the crowd of more than 22,000 people.

Brittany has finally opened up about the terrifying events. On Wednesday, in an Instagram post, the former cheerleader said she feared that she would never meet her unborn child.

“As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past … all I could think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby.'”

Brittany Kerr-Aldean was in a tent with friends near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers, according to People. Brittany said her first instinct was to run to Jason (and his was the same). Kerr said it has been difficult to process all of the emotions from what happened in Las Vegas over the weekend. The mom-to-be said she still feels as if she is in a “daze.”

The gruesome attack left 58 people dead and more than 500 people injured. Footage from the incident showed Aldean fleeing the stage once the gunfire started.

“We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours… We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us.”

Took me a while to be able to write these words… thank you to everyone who has reached out to Jason and I… Means the world to us

The statement was Kerr’s first in days following the incident. Brittany Kerr said it took her some time to compose herself enough to write the Instagram post. Brittany also thanked everyone who has since reached out to her and her husband and said, “… Means the world to us.”

A source close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that “Jason’s band and crew hid behind the equipment once they realized what was happening… The band’s bus was also in line of fire and has bullet holes.”

Prior to his wife’s statement, Jason Aldean asked fans and followers to “come together and stop the hate.”

“Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in.”

Jason Aldean later announced the cancellation of this weekend’s series of concerts out of respect for the victims and their families.

“I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do.”

Brittany and Jason Aldean are expecting a baby boy, who will be the couple’s first child together. Jason and Brittany began dating in March 2014 and got married one year later in Mexico.

The baby boy will join Aldean’s two daughters, Kendyl, 9, and Keeley, 14, from his previous relationship with Jessica Ussery. Aldean and Ussery split in April of 2013 after 12 years of marriage.

Refunds for Jason’s Dirty Road Anthem canceled shows are available at the point of purchase.

