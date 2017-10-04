Former ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges After Over 50,000 Explicit Photos Found

Following his 2015 arrest, disgraced Glee star Mark Salling has finally pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography that involves prepubescent minors after more than 50,000 explicit photos were found on his computer.

As the Inquisitr reported last month, Salling’s trial was a long time coming. After his arrest in 2015, the 35-year-old was forced to wear an ankle monitor so he could be tracked wherever he went. In addition, Mark was not allowed near areas where children congregated, and he also needed permission to use the internet.

Over the course of two years, Salling’s trial was postponed multiple times as Mark’s attorney tried to strike a plea deal so Salling would not have to serve prison time. But Us Weekly is reporting that today, things have finally come to an end with Mark pleading guilty to charges.

According to the report, the actor is required to serve four to seven years in prison. In addition, he is not to communicate with anyone under 18-years-old unless there is a parent or guardian present. Salling is also prohibited from coming within 100 feet of schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, and other areas where children congregate.

Mark is required to register as a sex offender and upon his release from jail, he will be monitored for another 20 years. Among other things, Salling is required to pay $50,000 to each victim who has requested it and must also enroll in a sex offender treatment program.

The Daily Mail reports that back in 2015, police found over 50,000 sexually explicit photos of children on Salling’s laptop and another 4,000 photos on a flash drive. It is also reported that children as young as 10-years-old were part of the images found on the troubled star’s computer. His ex-girlfriend tipped off the police, which lead to Mark’s arrest.

The publication also reports that this isn’t Salling’s first time in trouble with the law. In 2011, the former Glee star was sued by Roxanne Gorzela after she claimed that he forced her to have unprotected sex. When Roxanne confronted Mark after the incident, she says that he pushed her down, causing her to injure her knees. Mark eventually reached a settlement and was required to pay Gorzela $2.7 million.

