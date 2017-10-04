Kelly Ripa Has ‘Tantrum’ Over Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance, Forces Him To Cancel

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest may be having some drama on the set of Live!

A new report indicated that Ripa threw a “tantrum” over Seacrest’s planned appearance on rival Good Morning America, forcing him to cancel at the last minute and leaving the relationship between the hosts quite strained.

A number of sources reportedly told Page Six TV that Ripa issued a demand to Seacrest not to go through with the appearance, which was scheduled to promote his return to American Idol, which has now been picked up by ABC.

“Ryan was scheduled to be on Wednesday’s show well in advance,” a source told the celebrity gossip outlet. “He’s been on the show rundown for a week. Then yesterday, or maybe even as late as last night, Kelly threw a s**t fit and told him he couldn’t do ‘GMA,’ so he pulled his appearance.”

Ryan Seacrest has done some other work to promote the rebooted show, which is set to premiere in 2018. Seacrest is one of the links to the original version of the show on Fox, joining judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

The report described Ripa’s behavior as a “tantrum,” but noted that executives at ABC chose not to make a big deal of the situation given how the network poached former Live! host Michael Strahan from Ripa’s show.

There are reports that Kelly Ripa’s “tantrum” over Ryan Seacrest’s Good Morning America appearance traces back to the drama with the previous host of Live!

“There’s still bad blood with Kelly and Strahan, and she doesn’t want history to repeat itself and Ryan to be lured to ‘GMA’ too,” a source told Page Six TV.

Ryan Seacrest was tapped as Strahan’s predecessor in May, nearly one year after Strahan had left and after a series of co-hosts had filled the chair opposite Kelly Ripa.

At the time, Ripa was reportedly happy at the selection and released a statement praising Seacrest’s abilities as a host.

“Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game,” Ripa said (via Variety). “I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family. Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on. His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers.”

It is not clear how much truth there might be to the rumor of Kelly Ripa’s tantrum, as morning talk shows have been a popular source of rumors in recent years. There have been a steady stream of rumors from the Today show, including several off-the-mark reports that Matt Lauer was going to be fired from the show.

Despite the reported “tantrum” from Kelly Ripa, there are no indications that Ryan Seacrest could plan to leave Live! for Good Morning America. The very busy host still has plenty of other duties, including hosting his syndicated radio show for Los Angeles-based KIIS-FM and serving as Casey Kasem’s successor on the weekly American Top 40 radio program.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]