Selena Gomez Allegedly Ready To Marry The Weeknd, Leaving Hints

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are obviously going strong. She seems to have finally moved on from Justin Bieber and found love. Hollywood Life shared that Selena is allegedly ready for him to propose to her. A source claimed that Selena has a big plan on how she can make sure he gets the hint and knows she is ready for marriage with him.

The source shared that Selena Gomez has been doing some research on her laptop and is leaving it up so he can find it. Of course, if he sees these, he is going to get the hint and wonder if she is ready for him to pop the question. The source also shared that on Selena’s Pinterest account, she has an entire page devoted to engagement rings, so that should help him pick out the perfect one for her. The source also said that she will leave that window open in hopes that The Weeknd will see it.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are already living together in New York, and it is obvious that things are pretty serious between them. The source even shared that this is the first time Selena has been serious enough with someone that she would want to marry them and have children. She was pretty serious with Justin Bieber, so that is pretty surprising.

Just Jared Jr. shared that Selena Gomez has been staying busy and was recently spotted greeting her fans while in New York. She was outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday. The fact that she is filming in New York, where she lives with The Weeknd, has to make things a bit easier on them as a couple. She is working on a film that will be coming out next year and was allegedly filming inside the museum as well. Her co-star in this movie is Timothee Chalamet. Elle Fanning and Jude Law both are in this movie as well.

I'm not surprised, I sympathize. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

