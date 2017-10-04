Chris Brown Missing Rihanna, Hoping For Reconciliation Amid Singer’s Romance With Saudi Billionaire

Chris Brown still can’t seem to get over Rihanna, it’s been alleged.

The R&B singer, who hasn’t been romantically linked to his ex-girlfriend in well over three years, still thinks about her constantly, according to Hollywood Life.

No matter how many women Chris Brown is seeing, or even sleeping with, the “Party” hitmaker can never seem to forget about the wonderful memories he shared with his former partner, and it’s beginning to bother him.

The news outlet claims that Chris Brown has been telling friends he wants Rihanna back — she’s his soulmate and the only person who truly understands him.

While he has tried to move on in the past, the 28-year-old finds it hard to block out the thoughts of wishing he could have another chance with the Bajan superstar.

Sources reveal that all Chris Brown wants is to be reunited with Rihanna. He hasn’t found a girl like her since they broke up in 2013, right after collaborating on the track “Nobody’s Business,” which was featured on Rih-Rih’s Unapologetic album.

An insider makes it known that one of the things that bother Chris Brown the most is when he sees photos of his ex-girlfriend getting cozy with other men. He supposedly wishes it was him that she’s spending time with, but Chris is hopeful that his time will come.

???????? A post shared by ???????? #P&A #QUESTIONS iTunes (@chrisbrownofficial) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Of course, whether that will end up happening has yet to be seen, especially now that Rihanna is said to be seeing Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The duo has been dating for the past couple of months. Sources reveal that they have tried to keep their romance under the radar as much as they can, but it’s evidently clear to fans, and to Chris Brown, that the “Diamonds” songstress is dating again.

While it’s unclear on whether Rihanna sees herself settling down with the wealthy businessman, she’s said to be enjoying his company and has gone out of her way to find a significant amount of time to spend with him.

MISS THANG! A post shared by ???????? #P&A #QUESTIONS iTunes (@chrisbrownofficial) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

This, of course, hasn’t sat well with Chris Brown, whose only wish is to be given another chance with Rihanna, but that happening in the near future seems highly unlikely.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]