Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Doesn’t Care About O.J. Simpson’s Plot In Life

O.J. Simpson’s release from prison isn’t going to change anything about Tanya Brown’s life today, her life was changed decades ago when her sister Nicole Brown Simpson was brutally murdered. O.J. Simpson, who was released after nine years in prison on October 1, plans to live in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, but he does have designs on moving back to Florida sometime down the line.

In a recent interview, Tanya Brown said that “she does not care” that O.J. is a free man today. Her former brother-in-law’s future doesn’t have any effect on her life, but she did say she hopes he is treated like any other citizen when it comes to the law.

If O.J. is caught speeding, he should get a speeding ticket, if he breaks the law, he should get in trouble and face the consequences, just as anybody else would, she conveyed in this interview, according to Fox News. Tanya Brown stressed that the minute O.J. messes up, “he should be treated just like everybody else.”

She added that if he decides to “live life as a decent human being in the world,” then “go for it.” But once again she conveyed that his life and the way he lives it means nothing to her, Brown also said the following.

“If he wants to try to get his life together, fine. If he chooses to go the other way, fine. I just don’t care.”

How Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Feels About O.J.’s Early Prison Release https://t.co/q58ezv39OJ — People (@people) October 3, 2017

O.J. served those nine years for a botched hotel room heist almost a decade ago. While he was found “not guilty” in the murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, he was found responsible in a civil court for “willfully and wrongfully causing their deaths.”

This ruling from a civil court opened the door for the Brown and Goldman family members to sue O.J. Simpson. They did this, but they never saw the money from the judgment awarded in court.

While it makes no difference to Tanya Brown that O.J. is now out of prison, it does to the Goldman family. Goldman’s father and sister released a joint statement to People Magazine saying they found it “difficult” to acknowledge that Simpson will be a free man.”

The statement also said the following.

“We will continue pursuing the now $60 million judgment awarded to our family after the jury found that Simpson willfully and wrongfully caused the deaths of Ron and Nicole, as well as remain dedicated in our commitment to domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy, and judicial reform.”

The Goldman family ended that statement with a word of thanks. They write, “We appreciate the ongoing support and well wishes from people all around the world and on behalf of our family, we thank you.”

