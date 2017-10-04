Khloe Kardashian Fears Backlash If ‘KUWTK’ Baby Is Born During NBA Cleveland Games

Khloe Kardashian is refusing to take heat from Cleveland fans if her baby is born during a week the team is preparing for a game, it’s been revealed.

According to sources, via Hollywood Life, the reality star, who was infamously blamed for causing boyfriend Tristan Thompson to not have an excellent season earlier this year, is often linked to the “Kardashian Kurse” phrase.

NBA fans have noticed how the men that Khloe Kardashian and her family have dated in the past, particularly with athletes, they’ve had sudden downfalls as far as their careers were concerned.

From Lamar Odom to Kris Humphries, it’s been a never-ending cycle of tragic events with careers slumping, and so did their earnings.

With the news that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with Thompson, she is said to be hoping that she won’t have to give birth until the NBA All-Star weekend because she knows basketball fans will crush her with hate comments otherwise.

If Khloe Kardashian pops before the event, that would mean Tristan has to take time out from playing with his team, and should it be the case that they lose a handful of games without Thompson on the court, the TV star fears she’ll be blamed.

Khloe Kardashian has seen that NBA fans are extremely critical when their favorite players aren’t performing as well as they had expected them to, and those who are usually held accountable are their significant partners.

Doctors have allegedly told Khloe that she won’t be expecting her child until February, so from that alone, Kardashian is on the right track to getting her way in hopefully being able to give birth during All-Star Weekend.

On top of that, the event is taking place in Los Angeles this year, which is all the more convenient for the socialite, considering the fact that she resides in Calabasas, California.

Khloe Kardashian has been enjoying her early months of pregnancy. She would love for the entire process to be this smooth, without having to worry how fans will take the news that she could potentially give birth earlier than her expected due date.

For right now, however, Khloe is solely focused on a healthy pregnancy.

