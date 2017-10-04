Michigan Mother Rebecca Bredow Jailed For Refusing To Vaccinate Her Son

Michigan mother Rebecca Bredow was jailed Wednesday morning after refusing to vaccinate her 9-year-old son in accordance with an agreement she’d previously made with the child’s father, Jason Horne. In a court appearance last week, Judge Karen McDonald gave Bredow one week to follow through with the vaccination agreement she made with her ex-husband in November of 2016 and have her son fully vaccinated. According to the Michigan mother of two, that would have meant a total of eight vaccines at once.

In an interview last week, Bredow acknowledged that she would “absolutely” prefer jail time to allowing her son to receive so many vaccines over the course of a week, reports ABC News.

“Now I have four-and-a-half business days… to fully vaccinate, they want me to bring him up to the fullest extent medically allowed, which would be up to eight vaccines, in one dose. This is supposed to be done before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. God forbid if he were to be injured by a vaccine. I would have to take care of him.”

When their son was much younger, Rebecca Bredow and her ex-husband had reportedly agreed to delay some of his vaccinations so that they were more spaced out than is recommended. She claims that she was most opposed to the grouping together of multiple vaccinations, calling her stance on vaccines for her child a “personal choice.”

In the State of Michigan, parents have the right to opt their children out of some vaccines for non-medical reasons.

However, after Bredow and her ex-husband split, Jason Horne changed his mind about the vaccination of his son, deciding that he wanted his child to be fully vaccinated for his age. Rebecca Bredow was court ordered last November to have her son’s vaccines brought up to date, and in court on Wednesday, Judge McDonald reminded the Michigan mother that she had agreed to do so. Bredow is now the primary caregiver of her 9-year-old child, although custody is formally shared between herself and her ex-husband.

Feel free to stand with her in another country. The rest of us won't have our children put in danger so you can entertain fantasies. #losers — BooYAH! or BooNAH? (@booyahORboonah) October 4, 2017

This is ridiculous. Vaccinate your kid. It’s proven to save lives. In many more ways than one. — Jeff (@JeffBurdess) October 4, 2017

@RebeccaBredow Rebecca just wanted to let you know 100's of us on facebook

support you and your in our thoughts and prayers. Janice Hicks — Janice Hicks (@JanHSMich1) October 2, 2017

All get behind Rebecca Lynn Bredow, facing jail time 4 exercising parental right NOT 2 vaccinate her 9yr old American child @realalexjones — Beverly Boeck (@BevBoeck) September 30, 2017

Rebecca Bredow said in court Wednesday morning that she took “full responsibility” for her refusal to follow through with previous court orders and have her son vaccinated. She added that vaccinations are against her belief. In response, the judge ordered Bredow to jail for seven days for contempt, telling the distraught mother that her son has two parents and that his father also has a say in his medical care.

“Dad gets a say.”

Following the hearing and jail sentence, Rebecca Bredow was handcuffed and removed from the courtroom by deputies. Fox News reports that the judge ordered Bredow’s son into the custody of his father while his mother serves her jail sentence, adding that the 9-year-old would receive his missing vaccinations today in compliance with the November 2016 agreement.

Rebecca Bredow, whose vaccination situation has gone viral and inspired widespread social media debate, is expected to appear in court again next week. What do you think about the judge’s decision to send Bredow to jail for refusing to vaccinate her child? Is this a case of judicial overreach or the protection of the health of a child and/or the rights of a concerned father? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo of Rebecca Bredow being escorted out of court in handcuffs. Sentenced to 7 days in jail for contempt pic.twitter.com/HJHtse169y — Maxwell White (@MaxWhiteWXYZ) October 4, 2017

[Featured Image by REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock]