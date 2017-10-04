Kris Jenner Dumps Boyfriend Corey Gamble But Hopes To Remain ‘KUWTK’ Friends With Benefits

Kris Jenner has reportedly called it quits with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, according to a new report.

During the time the momager was gearing up to divorce ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, Corey became a rock for Kris Jenner, who has openly admitted that dealing with her partner’s split was one of the hardest times of her life.

Fortunately, the support of having Gamble around helped Kris Jenner get through it, and before she knew it, the 61-year-old found herself dating him.

But according to Radar Online, things have definitely cooled off in recent months, with sources adding that Kris Jenner isn’t interested in being in a relationship with him any longer.

With all the things that she has going on for herself, the Kardashian empire will always come before any man, one insider tells the news outlet, stressing that wealth and power is Kris Jenner’s main interest.

She can’t see herself settling down right now, especially with the recent news that Kim, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner will be welcoming children into the world at the top of next year.

Gamble will continue to work for the Kardashians, with Radar Online adding that Kris Jenner still wants him to be a friend with benefits.

She’ll want to hook up with the 36-year-old from time to time, but at this point, there’s no chance she would want to label him as her boyfriend.

Turn on E! now east coast! Season 14 starts now!! #KUWTK A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Kris Jenner rarely sees Corey these days because she’s constantly traveling from country to country, and with business picking up in recent weeks, there’s no time for dating or even starting a relationship.

She wouldn’t want to waste his time thinking that she will make time for him when she’s in town when business is calling unless it’s for a hookup, the source explains.

The two have not ended their relationship on bad terms by any means. In fact, Gamble is still actively speaking to Kris Jenner’s children and even helps them when help is needed with their homes and security.

Kendall walking for @marcjacobs today! So beautiful, Kenny!! #NYFW #MarcJacobs #MJSS18 @kendalljenner #proudmama ???????? A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Kris Jenner will continue to see Corey Gamble, but they will no longer be labeling themselves as boyfriend and girlfriend.

