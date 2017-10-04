Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Kids Reportedly Cause Tension Amid Divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in the midst of a divorce, and according to a new report, their kids are at the center of their drama.

According to a new report, the 42-year-old actress continues to do work for the U.N. high commissioner and is allegedly hoping to bring her and Pitt’s six kids with her during her upcoming visit to the Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh who escaped from Myanmar. Understandably, Brad Pitt is hesitant to allow the children, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, to travel to such a dangerous area.

“[Angelina Jolie’s] asking to take at least two of the kids to Bangladesh,” a source told Life & Style magazine on October 4. But, “Brad’s concerned for the children’s safety.”

As the magazine revealed, Bangladesh is the most densely populated country in the world, and the people there suffer from rampant illness, poverty, and horrible living conditions. Many don’t even have clean drinking water. That said, Angelina Jolie has reportedly assured her estranged husband that the children she chooses to take with her will receive the necessary vaccines and have access to soap and hot water.

While Angelina Jolie has done her best to reassure Brad Pitt that her potentially upcoming trip with their kids will be safe, he simply isn’t sold on the idea, especially if it means that his children will be taken out of their learning environment at home in Los Angeles. As the insider explained, the trip will be a disruption of the children’s stable home lives.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year, and when she did, she requested a judge grant her with full physical custody of their six children, which meant that she would be able to call the shots when it came to where the children spent their time. As TMZ explained at the time, Jolie was only on board with her estranged husband having joint legal custody of their brood.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in August of 2014 after about a decade of dating. They share three biological children, including Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, and three adopted children, including Maddox from Cambodia, Pax from Vietnam, and Zahara from Ethiopia.

