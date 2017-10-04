Selena Gomez Torn Between The Weeknd And Family As Boyfriend Allegedly Shuns Her Relatives

Selena Gomez is having a hard time choosing between staying committed in her romance with The Weeknd or getting the relationship with her family back on track.

According to OK! Magazine, Selena’s boyfriend has made little to no effort in getting to know Gomez’s relatives, which is odd considering that the singer has traveled to see The Weeknd’s parents on many occasions.

The outlet’s source claims that it’s almost beginning to look as if Selena Gomez has to choose between whether she wants her family in her life or whether she wants to remain with The Weeknd and shun her own relatives for the sake of the romance.

Close friends to the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress have reportedly noticed how Selena Gomez spends a significant amount of time with her boyfriend’s family and friends, but when it comes to it being the other way around, it’s all crickets.

Insiders tell OK! Magazine that it’s beginning to bother Selena’s pals, particularly those who have known her before she even got with The Weeknd.

It’s stressed that Selena Gomez is torn because she credits her beau for being her rock during a time she didn’t know whether she was going to be able to stand on her own two feet and stay on the right path following her rehab treatment.

At the same time, Selena is extremely close with her family, so to constantly be away from them for the supposed selfish of The Weeknd’s own needs has done her little to no favors other than being with her boyfriend.

The source concludes by saying that Selena Gomez’s family will soon intervene and take action, insinuating that they will want her to stop seeing the R&B singer, claiming that the distance between them is unfair and rather shocking to them.

Selena was always close to her relatives, so now that she’s gotten with her new man, it’s as if they don’t exist anymore, and they supposedly know it’s not because she doesn’t want to be with them.

Gomez is currently said to be working on her forthcoming album, which is expected to hit stores at the top of next year.

