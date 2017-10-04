Watch Hawks Vs. Cavs Preseason Game Online: Live Stream Options, TV Time, & NBA Game Odds

Basketball fans are ready to watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers live streaming and televised coverage as the two teams meet in the NBA preseason. This will be the first preseason game for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as a few of their newest players. Meanwhile, the rebuilding Atlanta Hawks will try to bounce back after losing their first contest of the NBA preseason. Here are all of the details for tonight’s game including point spread, over/under total, start time, and how to watch the Hawks vs. Cavs live streaming online or on television.

With a new NBA season around the corner, the Cleveland Cavaliers look to once again compete for an NBA Championship. After a disappointing Finals loss to Golden State, Cleveland made some big changes on the roster. Former All-Star guard Kyrie Irving asked to be traded and eventually was sent to the Boston Celtics. In exchange, Cleveland brought in new players, including All-Star Isaiah Thomas and forward Jae Crowder. Of those two, Crowder may see minutes tonight while Thomas is out until midseason with his injury issues.

The Cavaliers also added Derrick Rose as the former New York Knicks guard signed with the Cavs this offseason as a free agent. If that wasn’t enough, LeBron James’ former friend, Dwyane Wade, also joined the roster to potentially create another “Superteam” in the NBA. Tonight, several of the newest players may see time on the court against a rebuilding Atlanta Hawks team.

Atlanta features new draft pick John Collins out of Wake Forest, as well as emerging star guard Dennis Schroder. The team lost all-star Paul Millsap to the Denver Nuggets during the offseason, and also traded big man Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets to bring in some new players. Among them are sharpshooter Marco Belinelli, and center Miles Plumlee.

Regarding the odds to win this game, Vegas Insider has listed the Cleveland Cavaliers as favorites at home by eight points on the spread. The over/under points total as of this report was 209 or 209-1/2 points for the complete game. In The Hawks’ loss to the Heat several days ago, the two teams combined for 186 points between them.

5 plays worth watching again from last night's preseason opener in Miami: pic.twitter.com/P3sEUgbaoT — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 2, 2017

Cleveland is also second on the future odds list to win the NBA Championship. At 7 to 2, they trail only the Golden State Warriors (5 to 8) on that list. The Atlanta Hawks are a major longshot, with their odds to win the NBA title currently at 500 to 1.

Of note, LeBron James was listed as “day-to-day” ahead of this game. In a report from Bleacher Report several days ago, it was noted that James had a left ankle injury after rolling the ankle in practice. X-rays came back negative which is good news for the team with the regular season just weeks away. It’s unknown as of this report if LeBron will participate in tonight’s preseason contest or sit it out on the sidelines.

Wednesday night’s Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. NBATV has the exclusive live television coverage in the United States, while there will also be regional coverage of each team available. In the Atlanta region, that’s Fox Sports Southeast Atlanta, while Fox Sports Ohio will have the game in Cleveland’s viewing regions.

Fans can’t stream NBATV online unless their cable or satellite company has the option available for their TV service. Those fans who have one of the Fox Sports channels carrying tonight’s game may be able to use the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps to watch a live feed of the game as it happens.

Two additional options are fuboTV and SlingTV. These are channel streaming services that are both available right now for a one-week free trial for any new customers. The fuboTV offering includes NBATV as part of its channel package while customers will need to add the “Sports Extra” package to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange when they sign up for the service.

