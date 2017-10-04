Ben Affleck Allegedly Being Pushed To Go Back To Rehab

Ben Affleck has been through some problems, and now In Touch Weekly is sharing that he is being urged to go to rehab and get his act together. Ben has been to rehab two times in the past, and it sounds like he may need to go once again. One of these was back in 2001, while the other was earlier this year.

A source close to Ben is saying that his drinking has spiraled once again and that it is time for him to get help. The source explained that people are urging Ben to go back to rehab again, but so far, it doesn’t sound like it is going to happen. The source revealed that Ben knows that he needs to go, but it is just a matter of if he will actually do it. The people close to him reportedly feel like he needs to stay longer than ever this time to make sure that it sticks.

According to this source, Ben Affleck wants to go when he is ready, and he keeps putting it off. It was revealed that when Ben goes to rehab he does take the treatment very serious and listens. Somehow, he just ends up relapsing once he gets home again.

Now, Ben Affleck is dating Lindsay Shookus, and if she wants him to head to rehab, that will make it a lot easier to convince him. However, it sounds like she is part of the problem. A witness said that he has been known to order a water, but then she will get him drinks with alcohol in them.

E! Online shared back in March about what landed Ben Affleck in rehab the first time. A source said that going to rehab had nothing to do with Jennifer Garner; instead, he just wanted to live a healthy life. At the time, Ben explained that he wanted to be a good father and live his life to the fullest.

Seven years ago we founded @easterncongo to help provide the Congolese people with economic opportunities and a stable civil society. Last week I witnessed firsthand how hard work and sustainable investment is helping to achieve that goal. Special thanks to Howard G. Buffett Foundation & @starbucks for supporting these coffee cooperatives.

