Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Back Together After Her Health Crisis?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have reportedly made amends after the 23-year-old “What Do You Mean?” singer allegedly reached out to his ex-girlfriend’s mom.

According to a new report, Justin Bieber reportedly reached out to Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefy, after learning that Gomez had undergone a kidney transplant this past summer. While Gomez had previously cut off communication with Bieber, things between her and her former boyfriend have allegedly changed.

On October 4, Life & Style magazine revealed that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were back in one another’s lives; much to the rumored dismay of Gomez’s current boyfriend, The Weeknd.

“[Selena Gomez] is telling friends she believes she and Justin are adults now and can finally be friends,” an insider explained to the magazine, adding that the ex-couple apologized to one another for their past “high school behavior.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s last known public encounter took place in August of last year. As fans will recall, Justin Bieber sparked an online fight with Selena Gomez after posting a photo of himself and then-flame Sofia Richie and threatening to make his account private if anyone was mean to her. As Gomez ultimately pointed out, Bieber should be appreciative of his fans, who’ve been there for him since the start of his career, and keep his relationship to himself.

In response to Selena Gomez’s post to her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber accused her of using him for attention, and a short time later, Gomez reminded him that it was she who forgave him for cheating on her numerous times during their relationship.

Weeks later, Selena Gomez announced she would be taking a break from her career, and ultimately, it was confirmed that Gomez had spent 90 days in rehab to deal with anxiety and depression.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

After rehab, Selena Gomez made her triumphant return to the spotlight at the 2016 American Music Awards. Then, months later, she and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, went public with their relationship after enjoying a romantic dinner date with one another in Santa Monica, California. Since then, the couple has appeared together on the red carpet on a couple of occasions and are believed to be sharing an apartment in New York City, where Gomez is currently filming a Woody Allen movie.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]