‘Dance Moms’ Stars Tease ‘Big Announcement’

Dance Moms may be canceled, but the stars of the show have been teasing a “big announcement” coming soon. Not too long ago, it was announced that Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, and Kendall Vertes would be touring with their mothers to meet and greet with the fans and celebrate their success on the television show. Now, it seems a new announcement is looming for the foursome, but they are having fun teasing it on their social medias.

Lifetime has announced that Dance Moms, which has been airing for seven seasons, will finally close the door on the show. With the girls growing up and Abby Lee Miller incarcerated for fraud, it is likely extremely difficult to keep it going. The show has also suffered from low ratings for the past few seasons, which may partially be due to the fact that Maddie Ziegler, who had long been heralded as Abby Lee Miller’s favorite, left Dance Moms to pursue other projects. She has since performed with superstar Sia in addition to having filmed a major motion picture with Kate Hudson.

Maddie Ziegler most likely will not be joining in on the announcement, as the young star has moved on from her days affiliated with the show.

So excited to share a HUGE announcement with you all next week!! #DanceMoms — Christi Lukasiak (@ChristiLukasiak) October 4, 2017

Missing my girls???? A post shared by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

The huge announcement that has been promised to fans of the series will drop next week, and fans can only speculate what it is. While some are hoping that the “huge announcement” will have to do with the show being renewed or perhaps a spin-off that will focus on the girls’ lives, others are less hopeful. Most of the original girls have settled back home in Pittsburgh, and many are now attending “regular” school, whereas previously they were homeschooled due to their involvement on the show.

Most of the original dancers have severed ties with Abby Lee Miller, and Abby has admitted that none of the cast members from the first season have wished her well during her time in prison. The Dance Moms star has hinted that she is planning something big when she gets out of jail, and she has pitched a series to several executives that she hopes to start up once she’s free.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]