Joy-Anna Duggar Admits Austin Forsyth Wears Pants In Relationship Despite Jinger Duggar Setting Trend

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have been under fire for concealing just how long they have been pregnant. The couple announced earlier last month that they are expecting their first child, just after three months of being married, and photos showed a baby bump that looked rather big. This triggered a set of rumors about the couple conceiving before their wedding and how Austin Forsyth may be “controlling” in ways that the fans cannot perceive on Counting On.

In the latest clip from TLC, the 19-year-old new bride revealed that her husband definitely wears the pants in the relationship. They were egged on by their party group to play the Shoe Game, in which they hold one of their own shoes and one of their partners and raise it accordingly to answer a question posed by the emcee.

When their friend asked “Who wears the pants in the relationship?” the couple both raised Austin’s shoe, showing that they are in agreement that he has control and the final say in the matters of their relationship.

After raising her husband’s shoes, Joy-Anna also said, “Literally.”

This one-word answer quashed any possibilities of the new bride wearing pants after her marriage. Famously, her older sister, Jinger Duggar, has gotten in the habit of wearing tight jeans, leggings, shorts, and more after she got married to Jeremy Vuolo. At first, this shocked a lot of the fans by casting away the modest way of dressing that she grew up with, but later won their support for making her own choices in life.

Check out Jinger Duggar wearing pants, a sleeveless top, and high heels.

always tough to say goodbye to great friends Laredo ✈️ NYC A post shared by James | NYC Shutter Clicker ???????? (@songer1228) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

But it looks like even before the wedding, Joy-Anna seemed resolute in following the dress code that her mother has set for her. Her other older sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, also have stuck with the old ways and continued to wear long skirts and sleeved shirts as they welcomed motherhood.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote, according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

In another TLC clip, Joy-Anna showed just how Austin wears pants in the relationship by referring back to his tastes when designing her hairdo for her big day. She tried to incorporate a “headband” in her hairstyle because he said it might look good.

While she is not causing scandals with what she chooses to wear, the 19-year-old Duggar is stirring up a lot of controversy with her baby bump.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Fans accused her of posting an outdated photo of her bump so that she can hide just how big she is right now.

“This is an old picture,” one fan stated. “It was the first picture they used to announce her pregnancy. Unless she is having twins, she is way too big for her dates to match.”

Do you think Joy-Anna’s delivery date will reveal just when, exactly, the baby was conceived? Let us know in the comments below.

