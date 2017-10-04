If You Need A Laugh Today, Watch Ellen And Oprah Hilariously Go Grocery Shopping Together

With all of the sad things going on in the world today, it’s people like Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey who we can turn to to put a smile on our faces.

Today’s episode of The Ellen Show features a hilarious grocery shopping trip with Ellen’s longtime friend, Oprah Winfrey. Like some of her other crazy stunts on the show, Ellen decided that it would be fun if she and her pal hit their local grocery store to shop together. In the beginning of the clip, Oprah confesses that she hasn’t been inside of a grocery store since Thanksgiving of 2016. On the other hand, Ellen says it’s been “years” since she has set foot inside a store.

When the duo first arrives at the store, Ellen explains to Oprah that most stores require you to bring your own bags to help the environment. So obviously instead of bringing your standard grocery store bag, Ellen pulls out some Louis Vuitton luggage for her and Oprah to use as grocery storage.

The pair first stops in the produce aisle where Oprah grabs a melon to see if it’s ripe. Ellen hands another melon to Oprah as she snaps a pic of the famous talk show host holding them in front of her chest. The pair both laugh at Ellen’s antics.

Later in the clip, Ellen walks over to the store’s loudspeaker and announces that she “needs the dandruff shampoo for Oprah,” as Oprah just stands by and laughs. The 59-year-old also says that Oprah needs odor eaters and ointment before asking Oprah what the ointment is for.

The ladies also stop by a display of Oprah’s new food line, “O, That’s Good!,” and stock up on some of their favorites. When Oprah hands out some samples to fellow shoppers, their responses were all positive with one shopper proclaiming, “oh, that’s good!”

Tomorrow @OPRAH IS HERE! Sorry I yelled. I’m just so excited. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Ellen later selects one unsuspecting shopper to go home and cook with after the woman tells Ellen that today is “Taco Tuesday” in her house. Oprah pays for the woman’s groceries before they all head out together to go and cook.

In just a few hours on YouTube, the clip has been viewed over 50,000 times with Ellen fans commenting on how much they loved the segment.

“She is hilarious, but dont go anywhere with her in public!!!”

“I’ve watched it over and over again both are so hilarious,” another fan chimed in.

You can check out the YouTube clip above or catch The Ellen Show this afternoon. The air time depends on your city.

Did this clip help put a smile on your face?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]