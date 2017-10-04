Tom Petty’s Final Interview: Rocker Had Planned For Family Time After 6-Month Tour He Just Finished

Tom Petty was known for his incredible talent in the music industry, but the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman was also a devoted family man. Now, it turns out Petty had been planning to take some much-needed time off to spend with his family following his 53-show 40th anniversary tour. Tom Petty played his final show just one week before his death.

The taking time off part was not something that always came easy for Petty, who was a self-admitted workaholic. Sadly, the heartbreaking timing of his sudden death ultimately cut that plan short.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times conducted just a few days before his death due to cardiac arrest, Tom Petty revealed his plans to return to domestic life with his family after six long months on the road. Tom had planned to relax with his wife of 16 years, Dana York, and the rest of their family, including his two adult daughters, Adria and Annakim Violette (from his first marriage to Jane Benyo) and his wife’s son, Dylan, from her previous marriage. Petty was also ready to enjoy time with his 4-year-old granddaughter, Everly Petty.

But even Petty admitted the idea of taking time off was hard for him.

“I just have to learn to rest a little bit, like everyone’s telling me,” Tom told the Times.

“I need to stop working for a period of time. It’s hard for me… If I don’t have a project going, I don’t feel like I’m connected to anything. I don’t even think it’s that healthy for me. I like to get out of bed and have a purpose.”

Twin Stars A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@inviteloveinvitelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

While Petty revealed he needed to stop working for a little while, he did admit that the 40th-anniversary tour would probably be his band’s last big jaunt, given his age (66) and the ages of his Heartbreakers bandmates. But Tom cited family as his main reason to stay in one town.

“We’re all on the backside of our sixties,” Tom told Rolling Stone last year of his longtime bandmates.

“I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can. I don’t want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that’s a lot of time.”

Tom Petty’s daughter, Annakim Violette, took to Instagram to share a series of memories about her father. Annakim revealed that when she was a kid, her dad had matching stage clothes made for him and her. When Annakim was called to the hospital to be with Tom Petty during his final hours, she made sure to wear the favorite jacket her dad had given her.

Take a look at the video below to see Tom Petty’s daughter, Adria, talking about growing up in Hollywood with her famous father.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]