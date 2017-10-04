‘Survivor’ Season 35 Spoilers And Speculation: Which Castaways Are Rumored To Make It To The End?

Season 35 of Survivor has kicked into gear, and fans are already speculating about the outcome ahead for Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers. Some seasons, Survivor spoilers are reliable and easy to find. In recent offerings, however, it has been difficult to pinpoint accurate information. There are some spoilers and rumors floating around regarding Season 35, however, and die-hard fans will not want to miss these.

Long-time Survivor spoiler fans on the Survivor Sucks forum love to dissect how host Jeff Probst talks about the season as it begins. Many believe that the way Probst has hyped this season points to a female winner over a male winner, but some are convinced of the exact opposite. Jeff has said that things really pick up in later episodes, and he has also teased Survivor spoilers via Entertainment Weekly detailing that there will be plenty of thrills and drama.

Probst also notes that there is a new format heading into the final Tribal Council, and he says it brings a hearty discussion, perhaps some changed minds, and one of the best finishes they have had. The buzz swirling around is that there is a tie at that last Tribal, which would certainly be juicy.

18 new Castaways compete for $1M on 35th Edition of #Survivor #HeroesHealersHustlers Premieres 9/27 8PM A post shared by CBS Survivor (@officialsurvivor_cbs) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

The big question is, which castaways make it to that last Tribal Council? Some people claim to have the inside scoop on these Survivor spoilers and specifically mention Ashley Nolan, Alan Ball, and Jessica Johnston as the supposed final three. However, others have picked up hints that Ashley will actually be gone prior to the merge. Jessica seems to be consistently suspected of making it to the finals, perhaps even winning Season 35, with Simone Nguyen, Roark Luskin, and Chrissy Hofbeck making some people’s final Tribal Council lists as well.

Gold Derby has put together betting odds on Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, and sometimes their odds reveal some juicy tidbits due to accurate Survivor spoilers. At this point, they have Cole Medders leading the pack, with Jessica and Ryan Ulrich not far behind him. The common presumption is that this time around, they are going with initial impressions rather than any true spoilers, so viewers will be curious to see how this all plays out.

Do you think that Jessica Johnston will win Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers as some spoilers have teased, or will someone else claim the title of winner for Season 35? Tune in to CBS every Wednesday night to watch as the castaways battle to outwit, outplay, and outlast their competition. Who do you think has what it will take to win Survivor this fall?

[Featured Image by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Images]