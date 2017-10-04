Toya Wright Pregnant, Who Is Robert Rushing? The Rumored Baby Father Of Lil Wayne’s Ex

Reality TV star Toya Wright announced her pregnancy earlier this week and fans have been wondering who the mysterious baby father may be. In a fun skit starring her daughter she had with Lil Wayne, Toya announced her pregnancy.

Toya and Reginae are visited by a therapist, who lists a number of things that could be going on with Reginae and pokes fun at her teen pregnancy with Toya revealing her baby bump at the end of the video, which you can watch below.

Her baby father is rumored to be Robert Rushing, who is a sports manager. The 33-year-old reality TV star has reportedly been dating Rushing for about a year. Rushing doesn’t seem to have a Twitter account and seems to be keeping his relationship private His rumored Instagram account doesn’t have any pictures of Toya.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Robert Rushing manages high-level athletes and Toya’s family are excited about the addition to the family. Rushing is also reported to be an NBA agent and owner of a clothing brand.

Toya has a good co-parenting relationship with Lil Wayne, who she had a child with at the age of 15.

Toya’s family has suffered many tragedies in the past year. Both her brothers were murdered and she has been suffering from fibroid pain, which is associated with discomfort and cramping during periods, reports People magazine.

My most important job will always be mom. #back2work #YouJustDontGetIt 10:26:17 A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

As Toya’s baby bump grows, she is keeping public appearances to a minimum. She is said to be about three months pregnant.

Make sure you get your 2commasclothing book bag for your next pool party. #OnMyModelingIsh #YouKnowTheBrand #2CommasBoy #NotGettingInTheWater #OutHereSelling2commasGear #PopUpShopAtPoolParty A post shared by RUSH (@2commasrush) on Jul 29, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Toya was previously in a relationship with ‘Memphitz’ Wright and they were married for four years before separating in 2015. She previously starred in her own reality show Toya: A Family Affair, which aired on BET for 16 episodes.

Toya has an upcoming book with her daughter titled You Just Don’t Get It. The Tiny & Toya star has maintained a good relationship with Lil Wayne and the two are often seen together at events for their daughter together.

The gender of the baby has not been revealed and Toya has not commented on whether Robert Rushing is her baby father or not.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]