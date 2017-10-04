LuAnn de Lesseps And Husband Tom D’Agostino’s Divorce Finalized: Is He Engaged To Anna Rothschild?

LuAnn De Lesseps’ marriage to husband Tom D’Agostino is officially over.

Just over two months after the Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Twitter account to announce plans to part ways with Tom D’Agostino following seven months of marriage, Us Weekly has confirmed that the ex-couple’s divorce was finalized on September 18.

“She is moving forward with her work and volunteering,” a friend of LuAnn de Lesseps explained to the magazine on October 4. “She definitely had her family and friends supporting her during this time.”

LuAnn de Lesseps announced her plans for divorce on August 3 and requested her fans and followers allow her to have privacy amid her split. However, in the weeks that followed, de Lesseps’ relationship with D’Agostino made headlines regularly, and just one month later, it was alleged that D’Agostino was not only dating but engaged to Anna Rothschild. As a Radar Online report revealed in September, Tom D’Agostino and Anna Rothschild began spending time with one another just after his split from LuAnn de Lesseps. Within weeks, she was sporting a huge yellow diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Although Tom D’Agostino and Anna Rothschild were rumored to be engaged at that point, Rothschild has since shot down the engagement reports, telling Page Six that while she would love to marry D’Agostino, the timing simply wasn’t right. Rothschild also said that the $2 million ring she’s been sporting was a gift from someone else.

LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino first began facing rumors of an impending divorce in early July after sources claim the former pair was involved in a physical altercation at a New York City restaurant. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, the series’ stars suggested D’Agostino was not trustworthy on many occasions, but de Lesseps ignored their warnings and married the businessman on December 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Florida.

LuAnn de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]