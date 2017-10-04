Brandi Glanville’s Man Has A Big Heart: Connecting With Bethenny Frankel?

Brandi Glanville has been busy with her podcast, her line of wines, and her new boyfriend, so she hasn’t really talked about her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Even though Glanville left the show a few seasons back, she’s continued to be the topic of discussion for some of the stars. However, she has finally found love and is focusing on using her platform for something great.

Perhaps she has been following Bethenny Frankel’s journey to Puerto Rico to help those in need. She has personally chartered private planes to get supplies to the island to save people’s lives. Glanville is now revealing that her new boyfriend wants to help, and she tried to reach out to Bethenny on Twitter.

According to a new tweet, Brandi Glanville is now revealing that her boyfriend is trying to get supplies to Puerto Rico. He opened up on Twitter about his efforts to work with UPS and get some supplies to Louisville, so they could fly them to Florida. That’s where Frankel is flying from when she’s transporting supplies. While Glanville herself hasn’t done anything on Twitter to the extent of Frankel, she is trying to connect with Bethenny so her boyfriend can help out.

My man mate would love to help with Puerto Rico recovery efforts. @Bethenny can you follow him to message? pic.twitter.com/UZgvgkura7 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 4, 2017

Hopefully, Bethenny will be able to get in contact with Brandi Glanville’s boyfriend. Frankel has been asking people to reach out to her if they have something she needs. This could include nurses, medicine, or even people who can offer specialized medical attention to people in need.

Based on Brandi’s tweet, it’s uncertain what she’s ready to send to Puerto Rico, but it sounds like they want to figure out the logistics of everything. Hopefully, DJ Friese and Brandi can work together with Frankel to get supplies, medical supplies, and food to the people in need. When Bethenny was on the ground earlier this week, she revealed that people were dying, and she called on her fans and supporters for help.

What do you think about Brandi Glanville’s man reaching out to Bethenny Frankel to help her out? Are you surprised she’s dating a man with such a big heart, given her dating history?

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]