Margaret Josephs: Meet ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s’ Latest Addition

Margaret Josephs is fully prepared for whatever The Real Housewives of New Jersey can throw her way. With the new season of RHONY officially underway, the show’s newest member opened up about her life and what she brings to Bravo’s hit reality franchise.

In an interview with AOL Entertainment, Josephs explained how her business background and personal struggles make her a perfect fit for the show. The 50-year-old has owned her own business for quite some time and is a completely self-made woman. Raised by a single mom, Josephs has been married twice and admitted that her life hasn’t always been easy.

“My life has really been a reality series since the day I was born,” she shared.

According to People, Josephs launched her own fashion line back in 1999 and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. In fact, the hailed “powerhouse in pigtails” isn’t going to pull any punches on RHONJ and assured fans they’ll see her good and bad sides when the season premieres Wednesday night. Unlike some of her fellow co-stars, Josephs even claims that everything about her is real, down to her boobs and no-makeup look.

Unfortunately, there is a side of Margaret Josephs we won’t get to see: her children. The RHONJ newbie revealed that her kids will not appear on camera with her because they like to keep their lives as private as possible. Other than that, it sounds like Josephs is going to let everything hang out this season.

Whether Josephs can stand toe to toe with her co-stars is yet to be seen. She is confident, however, that her thick skin will get her far this season, particularly when it comes to receiving blowback from fans online. On that note, Josephs says she is very secure about herself and views criticism as a form of entertainment.

The only thing that Josephs was anxious about heading into the new season was the arrival of Danielle Staub, who returned after a five-season hiatus. Despite the nerves, Josephs revealed that she got along great with Staub, and it sounds like they really hit it off.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesday nights on Bravo. Check out the insane preview for Season 8 below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]