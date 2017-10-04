Kylie Jenner Considered Ending Her Pregnancy, Refuses To Take Paternity Test

Twenty-year-old Kylie Jenner stunned the Internet when it was announced that she was carrying a baby. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has neither confirmed nor denied if she is pregnant, but many think the silence speaks for itself. Supposedly, Kylie is not the only member of the family who is expecting as her sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also pregnant, and her sister, Kim Kardashian, is expecting via surrogacy. Kim, however, is the only one who has thus far confirmed that she is going to have a baby.

According to those close to Kylie Jenner, the mother-to-be considered ending her pregnancy after learning about it. Although she has now decided to keep the child (who is rumored to be a girl), the source claims that she considered all of her options. Reports also state that she has been majorly upset by the criticism of her that has been going around the Internet stating that she will not be good mother to her future child.

The sources close to Kylie Jenner also say that her mother, Kris Jenner, was very worried when she heard Kylie was pregnant. Although she isn’t angry at her daughter, she worries that Kylie is too young and naive to handle a pregnancy.

throwback ???? Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Sources claim that her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, is devastated that she is having a child with Travis Scott and not him. It has been stated that Tyga, whom Kylie Jenner broke up with in April of 2017, wants to have a paternity test to confirm who the father of the baby is. However, Kylie is absolutely sure that the father of her child is Travis, and she is not interested in having test to confirm something she already knows.

Kylie Jenner has reportedly already splashed out on a $70,000 wardrobe for her daughter, and rumors have swirled that she will be giving her daughter a K name in the tradition of her family.

Fans are anxiously awaiting for Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to finally come clean on the rumors, but thus far, they have both kept mum about what could be the most exciting part of their lives.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]