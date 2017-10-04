‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6 Voyages To America, Ava Has A Visitor, Laura Holds A Gun On Valentin

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava (Maura West) gets a surprise visitor. She is shocked when Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen), the man of her dreams, arrives at the clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia, to rescue her from the sinister Doctor Klein.

Griffin travels to Russia just to see how Ava is faring. He confirms his fears that Ava could be in trouble when he arrives at the clinic.

Of course, Griffin will later have to explain why he traveled from the U.S. to see Ava in Russia. Doctors usually don’t take it upon themselves to travel across the globe just to see how a former patient is faring. Griffin’s explanation could involve having to confess his true feelings for Ava.

Griffin To The Rescue, Ava Stalls

When Griffin tells Ava it is time to leave the clinic, she begins to pack her things in her suitcase. Griffin is astounded. He had thought Ava would understand that they need to get out of the hospital as fast as possible without the encumbrance of her luggage.

However, some fans suggest that Ava is trying to stall so that she leaves the clinic alone without Griffin. She doesn’t want to leave with Griffin because she is still upset or embarrassed that Griffin rejected her in Port Charles.

Patient 6 Voyages Back To America

Meanwhile, Patient 6 (Steve Burton) learns at the church that a ship is going to the United States. His plan to board a ship and travel without an ID or valid travel documents could run into problems. However, it appears that he is lucky that some associates of his priest friend agree to look the other way while he boards the ship.

Finn Questions Anna, Valentin Gets A Call

Finn (Michael Easton) wants to know if Anna (Finola Hughes) has thought about what to do if Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) refuses to accept their offer. Anna will probably insist that Cassandra has no choice but to accept.

Meanwhile, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) gets a strange call from Cassandra Pierce. Cassandra calls Valentin because she wants to discuss issues of concern to both of them. General Hospital spoilers state that Valentin will have to make a trip to Monaco.

It is possible that Cassandra wants Valentin to take care of her business while she travels to Port Charles for treatment.

Laura Holds A Gun On Valentin

General Hospital spoilers also tease that before Valentin leaves for Monaco to see Cassandra, he confronts Laura (Genie Francis) who threatens him with a gun. Genie Francis returns to GH as Laura. Laura goes to Wyndmere to confront Valentin. She holds a gun on Valentin and says she hopes he feels what her son felt when Valentin held a gun on him.

However, it is possible the scene is fantasy.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]