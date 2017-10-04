Kate Middleton’s Brother-In-Law Spencer Matthews Considers Wedding And Baby With Girlfriend Vogue Williams

Ever since Pippa Middleton got married to James Matthews, Kate Middleton greeted Spencer Matthews as her brother-in-law. He rose to fame (or notoriety) with Made in Chelsea. His playboy tendencies and privileged lifestyle. But ever since his brother, James Matthews, got married to Pippa Middleton, he has gotten notably more serious with his current girlfriend, Vogue Williams. In fact, they are both talking about the possibility of wedding and baby in their near future.

Spencer Matthews, 28, is one of the most well-known figures in British reality TV. Some of his most infamous moments include when he was “filmed allegedly snorting cocaine,” made it public that he “lost his virginity at 13” and when he claimed that he “bedded over 1,000 women,” according to Telegraph UK.

But it looks like these partying days are over for Kate Middleton’s brother-in-law. Not only is he happy in a relationship with Vogue Williams, but he also stated that she “is absolutely the one” and has been caught publicly saying that he may take the next step with her.

They first met on the set of The Jump, a TV show that shows celebrities trying to learn how to master sports including skeleton, bobsleigh and more. Since then, they have moved in together and have gotten more and more serious.

“[Marriage] is a possibility I wouldn’t rule out,” he said according to RTE. “You’ve caught me at a really loved-up moment. Vogue’s going to be mortified.”

Life makes sense now… ❤️ @voguewilliams A post shared by S P E N C E R M A T T H E W S (@spencermatthews) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

In fact, his girlfriend seems to be on the same page. Vogue Williams has been married before to Brian McFadden, but it ended in a divorce.

In a recent interview, she admitted that she is looking forward the opportunity to finally have babies and settle down.

“My marriage broke up when what I really wanted in my life was children,” Vogue said according to Hello! Magazine. “I really worried about it and thought, ‘I’m not married anymore. I’m probably never going to get the chance to have children.’ All those things run through your mind. I don’t worry about it anymore – I have a boyfriend now.”

Wishing I was back in Greece with him ❤️ @spencermatthews A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Oct 4, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

And it sounds like Spencer Matthews is exactly in the mindset to be a father and a husband. Some critics say that she “tamed” him, knowing just how much he loved to flirt and party before he started dating her.

“He didn’t want to be in a serious relationship for too long,” she said to Daily Mail. “I haven’t tamed him in any way, which I keep reading about, it makes me cringe because I haven’t done anything he was just like that when I met him.”

Do you think Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews will tie the knot soon? Or do you think this is more of their reality TV personalities speaking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images]