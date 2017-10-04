‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13: Reid Doubts He Can Handle The Job

Criminal Minds is back for its new season, and the team is ready to take some action, except Reid. He has been reinstated to the BAU, but he doubts he is ready to go back to the field.

Criminal Minds spoilers via TVGuide reveals that Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) lacks confidence that he can handle the job. After being framed for murder last season, he is now mending, but it may take a while before he can be back to his old self. Prentiss (Paget Brewster) tried to boost his confidence and explain the condition of his reinstatement as a temporary safety measure. To make sure that he would not freak out on duty, Reid must take 30 days off the field for every 100 days he spends in the field. He can use those days to conduct training and seminars for other agents at the bureau.

Criminal Minds Season 13 premiered last week, picking up where it left off the previous season where the team’s SUV was plowed into by an 18-wheeler truck. The team needs Reid to figure out where to find Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman) and save Prentiss. However, he does not seem to be back on top of his game while the pressure is high. He eventually cracked the code, but it made him feel frustrated that his skills are below his usual standard.

Reid has reservations about returning to work in this #CriminalMinds sneak peek https://t.co/UH83HPWZdT pic.twitter.com/ocPrQrKXad — TV Guide (@TVGuide) October 4, 2017

Furthermore, on Episode 2 of Criminal Minds Season 13 titled “To A Better Place,” the team had taken their much-deserved break away from the BAU as they close the Mr. Scratch case. Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) has been officially welcomed to the team and has been immediately assigned to work on several cases. Simmons seems happy about it, and his time at the IRT prepared him for this kind of assignment.

Prentiss will also look at the backlog of cases they need to make up. Spoilers via Buddy TV revealed that the team would be faced with a disturbing case. There were three similar crimes in which the victims’ bodies are discovered in old suitcases.

Criminal Minds airs every Wednesday at 10/9c on CBS.

