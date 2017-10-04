Rick and Marty Lagina Continue Their Quest For The Elusive Treasure On ‘The Curse of Oak Island’

Even before last season’s final episode aired, fans were wondering if there would be a new season of this wildly popular series. Deadline Hollywood shared that there will indeed be a Season 5 and that last season, The Curse of Oak Island averaged an impressive 5.4 million viewers per episode, making it the top-rated series for the History Channel.

Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina seemed somewhat reluctant to continue filming their quest to find the treasure, and this fueled a lot of speculation whether there would be another season. Savvy fans knew that a lot of major activity was still going on in the area, and recently, there had been a lot of hints dropped that the show was returning, but there was nothing definitive until now.

To recap, last season the Lagina brothers and their team seemed to be so close to making a major discovery. They concentrated their efforts on two specific areas known as Smith Cove and the Money Pit. After doing some excavating in the cove, the team believed they found evidence that there could be a drainage box and flood tunnels in the area. According to The Inquisitr, the box supposedly branched out into five tunnels or “fingers,” and they are thought to be what was responsible for flooding the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island returning for season 5 November 7@HISTORY #TheCurseofOakIslandhttps://t.co/B52Yf45PYw pic.twitter.com/eq2IkaO53p — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) October 4, 2017

As the previous season wrapped up, the team began to find lumber that probably belonged to the original Money Pit shafts or even the flood tunnels. After close examination, the wood that was brought up by the team was determined to be hand-hewn at both locations. Finding the wood from the cove provides further evidence of the existence of box drains. Finding wood at the Money Pit tells the team that they may be very close to finding some sort of treasure. A few other items that were retrieved, such as a piece of metal that may have once been part of a chest, added to the hope that they were very close to making a major find at the Money Pit.

Now, the Lagina brothers and their team are taking all their combined knowledge, experience, and evidence they have garnered so far, and they are doubling down as they bring in the latest in technology and heavy machinery to help them solve the mystery of what lies at the bottom of the Money Pit. After 222 years, the Lagina brothers would like to be the ones who finally get their hands on what they hope is a very valuable cache of items. Fans know that they have certainly spent enough time, energy, and money trying to uncover the mystery of Oak Island, and perhaps, this is the season where their hard work will literally pay off.

The new season of The Curse of Oak Island premieres on Tuesday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

