Melania In Black Coat Bound For Las Vegas, President Trump Says, ‘It’s A Very, Very Sad Day For Me’

On Wednesday, October 4, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House bound for Las Vegas, but not before President Trump said a few words to the press. As reported by Matthew Nussbaum, a Politico White House reporter, President Trump was asked if he had a message to give to the people of Las Vegas. Trump was also asked if there was any additional information about Stephen Paddock, who sent $100,000 to the Philippines prior to the deadly mass killings, as reported by the Inquisitr. Trump called the attack a sad event, which was sad for Trump on a personal level.

“Well, its a very sad thing. We’re going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time. And yeah they’re learning a lot more. And that’ll be announced at the appropriate time. Its a very, very sad day for me, personally. Thank you.”

President Trump left the White House with Melania and walked onto the South Lawn at 8:02 a.m., donning a dark suit with a purple tie. Melania’s black coat can be seen in the above and below photos. Matthew also noted that Marine One departed at exactly 8:07 a.m. for Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.

Leaving for Vegas, Pres. Trump says it's a "sad day for me, personally," adding more to be revealed about gunman "at the appropriate time." pic.twitter.com/8hXbqTJdgv — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2017

According to the White House schedule, President Trump and Melania should arrive at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport by 9:30 a.m. local time. Once there, Trump and Melania will meet with patients and medical professionals at a Las Vegas hospital at 10 a.m. By 11:50 a.m., President Trump and Melania are scheduled to meet with “civilian heroes and first responders” related to the tragic mass shooting. At 1:10 p.m., President Trump and Melania will leave Las Vegas and head back to Washington, D.C.

By 8:30 p.m. President Trump and Melania are scheduled to arrive back at the White House on Wednesday. That gives the duo less than four hours on the ground to talk with people related to the Las Vegas tragedy. Certain events are closed to the press, with other events open to the press.

As seen in the below tweet, Piers Morgan posted a new Daily Mail article, wherein he writes, “Stop being a coward to the NRA, President Trump – it’s time to put the rights of people NOT to be shot dead over the rights of lunatics like Stephen Paddock to buy 47 guns and annihilate fellow Americans.”

All Trump's arguments to me about guns were destroyed by the Vegas atrocity. https://t.co/cAFBm0Y1r9 pic.twitter.com/N4Q03hVIPH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 4, 2017

