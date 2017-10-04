L.A. Lakers News: Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram Injury Updates Ahead Of NBA Preseason Game

With the NBA preseason underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already tending to injuries for young stars Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. Considered two of the Lakers top players, Ball and Ingram have both been involved in preseason action already. However, it appears that Los Angeles is wisely exercising some caution as far as these players go before the regular season. Fans are hoping the injuries aren’t serious due to the buzz in L.A. heading into the NBA season. Here are the latest injury updates for Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram on the same day that the Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in another NBA exhibition game.

In a report from ESPN‘s Ohm Youngmisuk, both Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram sat out Tuesday’s practice with the Los Angeles Lakers due to injuries. It was reported that Ball was nursing a mild left ankle sprain after landing on Denver guard Emmanuel Mudiay’s foot, while Ingram knocked heads with the Nuggets’ Malik Beasley. Ingram is said to have a head contusion and was listed as “questionable” regarding his availability to play in Wednesday night’s preseason game. Lonzo Ball was also set to be evaluated ahead of the latest preseason game against Denver on Wednesday night.

Both players were high draft picks for the L.A. Lakers franchise and are considered the young cornerstones of the franchise. Ingram was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft while Ball was the No. 2 pick in this past summer’s draft. Magic Johnson has already dubbed Ball the “face of the Lakers franchise” ahead of his first season in the league.

Ball’s first two NBA preseason games featured decent stats, but nothing at the level of what he showed he was capable of in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. In the team’s first preseason game, a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ball had just five points on 2-for-9 shooting to go with eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. In the Lakers’ second game of the preseason, also a loss to the Denver Nuggets, Ball finished with eight points but only four assists and two rebounds. However, his injury occurred in the first half of that game.

Brandon Ingram had nine points in the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets, and 10 points to go with six boards against the Timberwolves. There are expectations that Ingram will continue to develop into his full potential as a player. However, with injuries in the summer league and NBA preseason, the Lakers certainly want to make sure they have their young star ready to go.

The same is absolutely true for Lonzo Ball; on whom the Lakers are banking their future success. There are ongoing rumors that star players such as LeBron James or Paul George want to head to Los Angeles after this coming season just to be a part of the franchise and have a young star player in the mix.

The good news for Los Angeles appears to be that these two Lakers injuries are not serious but require enough rest to make sure both Ball and Ingram are good to go in the regular season. Additionally, it’s expected that the newest member of the Lakers, big man Brook Lopez, could suit up and play as early as Sunday after recovering from his back injury.

