Danielle Staub Is Coming ‘Home’ To ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8

Danielle Staub left The Real Housewives of New Jersey after its second season and tonight, she will be making her triumphant return to the Bravo TV series.

After being targeted by Teresa Giudice’s infamous table flip during the finale episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009, Danielle Staub has turned over a new leaf as she returns “home” for Season 8 with “positive vibes.”

“It’s like coming home. When you see me walk on for the first time, I was just beaming,” Danielle Staub explained to Page Six on October 3, adding that she was so happy to be back on the show after reconciling with Teresa Giudice months prior.

Danielle Staub, who is the mother of two daughters — Christine, 23, and Jillian, 19 — said that her kids are excited to see if things will turn out different for the reality star during the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As she explained, their memories of the first two seasons of the show were quite clear since everything done to Staub at the time was done right in front of her kids’ faces.

At the time the first two seasons aired, Danielle Staub was all that her children had. So, for them to see people judging her and laughing at her was likely quite painful.

Although Danielle Staub went through hard times during filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 1 and Season 2, she’s already noticed a difference with the women. Although Teresa Giudice is the only remaining original housewife of the series, Staub said that she received a warm welcome from the co-stars as soon as she was reintroduced to the cast months ago.

Danielle Staub and Teresa Giudice didn’t leave off on a high note when fans last saw them on the Bravo TV show, but at the end of last year, the two women confirmed they had reconciled when they were seen doing yoga together.

To see more of Danielle Staub and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs, tune into tonight’s premiere of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 8 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

