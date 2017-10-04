‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers’: Juliet Dies In Childbirth, Cane Raises Son —Leads To ‘Lane’ Reunion?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal a huge shocker is on the way for Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet (Laur Allen). Juliet has suffered several pregnancy complications, putting her at a high-risk. Now that she is nearing the end of her pregnancy, does that mean she and her baby will survive the delivery?

According to Soap Central, Y&R spoilers suggest that Juliet could die in childbirth, leaving the infant without a mother. If that happens, Cane will be forced to raise his son alone. Young and the Restless showrunner, Mal Young revealed that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane was always the ultimate goal. Juliet was merely a distraction from “Lane,” the name the Y&R fans affectionately dubbed Cane and Lily. So, how will Cane and Lily repair their marriage?

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Juliet could die in childbirth, leaving Cane a single father. Lily may feel sorry for Cane and offer to help him with the newborn. At first, it may be difficult for Lily, knowing that she is caring for Juliet’s child. However, as time goes by, her anger will dissipate. Apparently, Y&R spoilers suggest that could lead to Cane and Lily getting back together and raising Juliet’s infant together. With Juliet out of the picture, Lily decides to forgive Cane and move past the whole Japan thing.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Sept. 18-22. Cane has a plan to save his marriage. https://t.co/MCKHW6P7ln #YR pic.twitter.com/4RIT0F2Gtm — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 16, 2017

One of Lily’s complaints to Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) was that seeing Juliet with a growing stomach was a constant reminder that Cane was unfaithful. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that it made Lily feel insecure that Juliet was able to get pregnant with Cane’s child — something that she couldn’t do after her hysterectomy to treat ovarian cancer. Michael urged her to try to give it more time, but Lily refused. She thought a divorce was best for all involved.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Juliet’s baby will arrive in the next month, but both mom and infant may not survive the delivery. Do you think Juliet could die in childbirth? If so, would Lily forgive Cane and raise the infant with Cane?

