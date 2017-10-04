Jon Jones Knockout Victory Over Daniel Cormier Fueled By Steroids, According To Michael Bisping

Before his fight with Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier had never been finished, and he displayed the toughness of his chin when he survived a head kick and power punch from knockout artist Anthony Johnson, who he defeated twice.

While many analysts predicted Jon Jones would win another decision against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, very few predicted a knockout victory. UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping explains why he thinks that Jones may not have landed the kick without performance-enhancing drugs.

Bisping states that he had Daniel Cormier winning at UFC 214 until the head kick changed the course of the fight. The UFC middleweight champion said that steroids increased the speed and velocity of the kick, and he doubts that Jones could have had the same result without the performance enhancer.

Jones tested positive for Turinabol on the day of the fight against current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. The steroid has reportedly been used by Olympic athletes and has been found in steroid stacks. Jones has since denied using steroids on Twitter.

Michael Bisping says that while Jon Jones is entitled to due process, he would have benefited from the steroid whether it was taken knowingly or not.

Bisping doubles down that the steroid in his system enhanced the power behind the kick and criticized Cormier for his soft stance on Jones after he told fans to take it easy on Jones. Bisping states that Cormier could suffer permanent damage from the kick and should be more critical of Jones.

The 38-year-old English champion suffered a permanent eye injury after a head kick loss to Vitor Belfort, who has a history of testing positive for steroids and using testosterone replacement therapy.

Jon Jones is yet to get a hearing in front of the California athletic commission for his positive test where he will make a defense and receive a punishment that may be up to four years.

Jones has been removed from the UFC rankings as his future in MMA is in doubt. Daniel Cormier will likely fight Volkan Oezdemir, but it is yet to be confirmed.

