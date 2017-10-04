Teresa Giudice Reveals How Husband Joe Reacted To Her Memoir, Discusses Possibility Of A ‘RHONJ’ Spinoff

Teresa Giudice opened up about her thoughts of divorce and her bitterness toward her husband, Joe, and his legal mistakes in her new book, Standing Strong. However, according to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, he was is completely “fine” with her revelations.

During a new interview, the reality star and mother of four said it was therapeutic for her to open up about the dark side of her marriage to Joe Giudice in her book, and when it comes to her comments about the potential end of her marriage, she was coming from a place of honesty.

“He was fine with it,” Teresa Giudice revealed to All About the Real Housewives on October 4. “He has yet to read it but I will give him a copy.”

Teresa Giudice continued on to the outlet, telling the Real Housewives fan site that she felt better after writing her deep thoughts down in her book and sharing them with her many fans and followers. Giudice also said that she hopes things between her and Joe become better and stronger once he returns to their New Jersey home after serving his 41-month prison sentence.

Since several excerpts of her book were shared online, Teresa Giudice has been accused of plotting a post-prison divorce. However, she didn’t seem to be set on any such thing during her recent chat with All About the Real Housewives. Instead, she seemed optimistic about the future of her marriage.

While Teresa Giudice currently has her hands full as she raises her four daughters as a single mom while filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she is open to the idea of launching her own spinoff series in the future. As she explained to All About the Real Housewives, she would be on board with filming her own personal show if the series had the right timing and a fun concept.

Although fans may be hoping to get a closer look at Teresa Giudice’s life at home with her four daughters, the longtime reality star said she would not be willing to participate in a family-focused show because her two oldest daughters don’t like being around the cameras. Instead, she would prefer to do a spinoff that featured her in a more professional setting such as a restaurant.

“Maybe if I was to open up a restaurant and we filmed the journey of that or even touring restaurants! I am a foodie so that would be fun,” she explained.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

