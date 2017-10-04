Last night, Brooke Shields sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to talk about that time when Donald Trump put the moves on her. Shields explained that now-President Donald Trump, 70, asked her out in 1996, just after he had split with his second wife Marla Maples. Shields explained that she wasn’t into it, but she tried to reject Trump as politely as possible.

Brooke Shields, 52, amused Andy Cohen with the story of her uncomfortable brush with Trump.

“I was on location doing a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce [from second wife Marla Maples] and said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s Sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.'”

Brooke Shields attempted to let Trump down easy by telling him that she was seeing someone at the time.

“I have a boyfriend and he’s not going to be happy about it.”

The boyfriend that Brooke Shields was seeing at the time was tennis phenom, Andre Agassi, whom she would marry in 1997 and then divorce in 1999.

On another episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen discovered that Shields wasn’t the only starlet who had a brush with Trump, as there was a real housewife that didn’t say no to future president Donald Trump, and that was Kim Richards. Like Shields, Richards was a one-time child star and she was also a former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Andy Cohen asked Kim Richards about her relationship with Donald Trump when the two were on the reunion show for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards made it sound like it didn’t go particularly well with Trump when Andy Cohen went digging for dirt.

“I heard a rumor that you once dated Donald Trump. Is that true?”

Kim Richards looked uncomfortable.

“Yes, let’s not get into it. I had dinner with him.”

RHOBH Lisa Vanderpump then chimed in, asking Kim if they had sex or not and if Kim had seen Trump naked.

Kim Richards grew increasingly agitated.

“I don’t want to talk about the president.”

Andy Cohen then wrapped things up with a quick quip.

“Kim could have been our first lady.”

But it sounds like Donald Trump might have preferred Brooke Shields.

Actress Candice Bergen has also come forward to admit that she went on a blind date with the future president Donald Trump when she was 18 and a student at the University of Pennsylvania. Bergin explained to Harry Connick, Jr. that it was a short date because at that time “He was a good-looking guy and a d**che.”

“He called me in the dorm and I was bored. So he picked me up, he was wearing a burgundy three-piece suit, with burgundy patent leather boots and he was in a burgundy limousine, so it was very color-coordinated.”

Actress Salma Hayek had a similar story to Brooke Shields. Hayek shared that Donald Trump asked her out knowing that she had a boyfriend.

Are you surprised that Donald Trump struck out with Brooke Shields? Do you believe the story Brooke Shields told Andy Cohen?

