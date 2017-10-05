Miley Cyrus’ ‘Younger Now’ All About Liam Hemsworth But Commemorates Las Vegas Shooting With Adam Sandler

Miley Cyrus is pulling out all the stops to promote her new album, Younger Now. The 24-year-old singer has been through all sorts of transformations in her artistic career, going from Hannah Montana to “Wrecking Ball,” getting engaged to Liam Hemsworth, breaking up and then getting back together with him. It looks like she is determined to keep her fans on the edge of their seats with her new album, her political outlook post-Las Vegas shooting and her artistic collaboration with Adam Sandler.

Younger Now singer is currently doing a week-long residency on the Jimmy Fallon show to promote her new album. But on Monday, a bigger issue rose to the surface when more than 50 people were killed and hundreds injured during Las Vegas shooting. She teamed up with the most unlikely musical partner to commemorate for all the victims and their families.

The guest of honor was Adam Sandler, who sang a cover of Dido’s “No Freedom.” Their duet received great reviews with Vanity Fair calling the performance “surprisingly organic” and “very emotional.”

However, the man that continues to inspire Miley Cyrus seems to be none other than Liam Hemsworth. Their relationship drama is well chronicled in Hollywood, as their breakup happened the same time that the performer went through a shocking and radical transformation, destroying the child actor image and replacing it with highly sexualized and pop persona that would swing naked on a wrecking ball.

Life is way cooler in cartoon. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

In a recent interview, she admitted that many of the songs on Younger Now is inspired by her boyfriend. In particular, she admitted that “Malibu” is a love ballad.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” she said, according to People Magazine. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?” She even sings, “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song.”

Their reunion has greatly impacted the way they see each other as lovers. They got back together in early 2016 after severing their engagement in 2013. Now, it looks like Liam can’t seem to keep her off his Instagram.

Check out this little hotties new album! She's got a bright future ahead 😉 Get it while it's hot! #youngernow A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Despite the fact that they have been so close to the altar in the past, wedding is not something that they have in mind.

“She is not eloping,” Miley’s mom Tish said, according to Refinery29. “She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu. She’s so happy, and she’s always like, ‘I don’t know why everybody wants us to get married. It’s so perfect.'”

Do you think writing about her love for Liam Hemsworth will change Miley Cryus’ mind about getting married? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]