Watch Joe Rogan React To The Las Vegas Shooting And Discuss Gun Control

Joe Rogan discussed the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds as a gunman unleashed a torrent of bullets on unsuspecting concert-goers and first responders. The 50-year-old UFC color commentator also announced that he was donating 100 percent of the proceeds from his show at the Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The discussion about the shooting naturally led to the debate about gun control and why America is the only MEDC country where such mass shootings take place on a frequent basis. During his chat with Alonzo Bodden, they criticized the mass killing scorecard reported on the news, which might encourage the next shooter to attempt to beat the record for notoriety.

Joe Rogan stated that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, acquired the weapons legally and questioned whether any recent gun control measures could have made a significant difference. Rogan stated that the mass shooting was bizarre due to Paddock’s wealth, lack of a criminal history, and no apparent motive.

The 50-year-old podcaster criticized the media for not labeling Paddock a terrorist and said that hotels should have screening procedures similar to airports. Bodden questions whether hotels can take such measures due to the level of privacy expected at hotels.

Joe Rogan brought up mental health as a possible issue with mass killings. He stated that Paddock’s father was a sociopath who was on the FBI’s most wanted list for serial bank robberies. Rogan questioned whether his lack of morality was inherited.

In the JRE podcast, Rogan mentioned that countries with stricter gun control rules help decrease the number of casualties as an individual looking to cause harm to the general public has fewer options. The color commentator stated that it would be difficult for America to control guns because of the number of weapons already owned by American citizens.

Rogan also mentioned that there would be mass resistance if the government attempted to control guns. Bodden felt that the solution is somewhere in the middle and suggested gun registration in a similar vein to car registration.

Joe Rogan also discussed the fact that people could easily kill with guns without any expertise or experience.

