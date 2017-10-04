Details On Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring From Prince Harry Straight From The Royal Jeweler

Prince Harry hasn’t put a ring on Meghan Markle’s finger yet, but when he does, a former royal jeweler knows what he may choose. With credits like Princess Diana’s Swan Lake necklace and the 69-carat Taylor Burton diamond to his name, jeweler Stephen Barnard has the credentials to predict what to expect when we finally see Markle’s engagement ring.

“I think if Harry were to propose it would be a ring with a large diamond, with a few little diamonds set around it,” Barnard recently told The Mirror.

He added that the ring would probably be platinum and modern since Markle is a young, stylish American. He doesn’t think the ring will be a traditional style and will not feature a precious stone since they are dated.

Barnard has years of experience making jewelry for the wealthy, including celebrities, as well as royals while working at Boodles and the House of Garrard. However, he now makes more affordable pieces for 77 Diamonds at his own workshop.

He says that times have changed in the world of jewelry during his 50 years in the industry, from large pieces with precious stones to platinum and diamonds.

Barnard adds that he worked a lot with precious colored stones until about ten years ago when the demand changed to diamonds, which don’t scratch or wear, and they last forever. He also says that when it comes to bands, preferences have shifted from silver and white gold to platinum. Another rising trend right now is rose gold.

When Markle finally does show off her engagement ring (if and when Harry proposes), it will surely look expensive. However, just because she will have a pricey piece of jewelry doesn’t mean the actress isn’t thrifty.

Recently The Express spotted Markle carrying a doggy bag while getting out of her chauffeured SUV and entering her house in Toronto, just one day after cameras caught Prince Harry kissing her on the cheek and lips at the Invictus Games.

The picture of Markle with leftovers reminded many of Kate Middleton, who is known for re-wearing designer clothes.

Of course, while carrying the takeout bag, Markle wore $495 Sarah Flint shoes.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]